PM’s India visit to further Australia’s strategic and economic interests

The prime minister has confirmed he has accepted an invitation to visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi later this week at the invitation of India’s PM Narendra Modi.

Anthony Albanese will travel to there from 8-11 March, starting with the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. This will be his first official visit to the country as PM.

An honour to meet @narendramodi in New Delhi. Thank you for the warm hospitality India has shown during the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. I know @AlboMP looks forward to visiting next week. pic.twitter.com/Rz9v2ouGWD — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) March 3, 2023

The agenda for the PM’s talks with Modi includes trade and investment, renewable energy, technology, defence and security cooperation between both nations.

In a statement, Albanese said India would continue to be an important partner and close friend to Australia into the future.

“A stronger India-Australia partnership is good for the stability of our region,” Albanese said.

“It also means more opportunities and more trade and investment, strengthening our economies and directly benefiting our people.”

Australia’s trade and tourism minister Don Farrell and resources minister Catherine King will also be travelling with the PM.

In Mumbai, the Australian business delegation will join the Australia-India CEO Forum to discuss the benefits of the recent Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), as well as future trade and investment and business-to-business opportunities.

“Our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger,” Albanese said.

“It is underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underscores a joint commitment to working together to enhance our defence, economic, and technological interests.”

The PM’s visit will conclude with his attendance at the Fourth Test Match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

The last time an Australian PM travelled to India was when Malcolm Turnbull visited in 2017.

