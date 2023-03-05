Wong airs international rules and norms with Chinese counterpart

Australia’s foreign minister has described her meeting with China’s Qin Gang in India as “constructive”.

On Friday, Wong issued a statement outlining her meeting with China’s minister for foreign affairs at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, India.

The international institutions, rules and norms that underpinned the sovereignty, security and prosperity of the region were discussed at the March 2 meeting, she said, adding that Australia believed China should take a stronger position in dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I again set out our position on issues of importance to Australians, including consular matters, trade impediments and human rights,” Wong said.

“I expressed that Australia welcomed high-quality investment from all countries and applied the same risk-based approach, in accordance with Australia’s interests.”

Today I met China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the G20 FMM. It is another step towards stabilising our relationship. We can grow our relationship and safeguard our national interests if we navigate our differences wisely. I look forward to our continued engagement. pic.twitter.com/92X4heYwDS — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) March 2, 2023

The foreign minister said Australia was committed to expanding dialogue and exchange with China to “navigate differences and engage in the national interest” in line with the outcomes of the foreign and strategic dialogue last December.

“I look forward to our continued engagement,” Wong tweeted after the meeting.

