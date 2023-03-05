Woman charged with sending more than 32,000 emails to MP

One or two letters to elected representatives might be considered an adequate effort to communicate with a politician but the Australian Federal Police last week charged a person with sending more than 32,000 emails to a politician’s office on a single day.

A 34-year-old Werrington woman appeared in Penrith Local Court after being charged with an offence related to allegations that she sent more than 32,000 emails to a federal MP’s office.

She was charged with unauthorised impairment of electronic communications under the Commonwealth Criminal Code — the offence has a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment — and was given bail with strict conditions to reappear in court on April 11.

The Australian Federal Police issued a statement revealing the police will allege the emails were sent over one day from various domains.

“The volume of the emails impaired workers from operating IT systems and stopped members of the public from making contact with the office,” the AFP statement says.

“Police will allege the woman used multiple domains to send 32,397 emails over a 24-hour period until her arrest, which resulted in continued disruption and harassment.”

The Australian Federal Police has also said it would not be ruling out further charges as the investigation is continuing.

READ MORE:

Australian Federal Police say Medibank cyber extortion criminals located in Russia