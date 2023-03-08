Outside the algorithm: disinformation, deception and influence

Online influence campaigns can manipulate large populations at scale by exploiting psychological vulnerabilities to shape our views and opinions, the way we think and what we believe, and even affect the outcome of elections.

Because our daily lives are increasingly dependent on technology, making us reliant on digital information, these cyber-attacks cause damage in different ways and continue for years, even when there may be little or no evidence backing up the message.

For example, despite occurring more than half a century ago and a mountain of evidence proving that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone when he shot US president John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in 1963, most Americans still believe the truth about the assassination was covered up.

Closer to home, look no further than the enduring myth of Ned Kelly as an injustice-fighting anti-hero — a myth built on a foundation of omissions, distortions and untruths — sitting easier with some than the reality of Kelly as a violent horse thief and leader of an organised crime network who murdered three police officers.

Big tech

Our online interactions leave behind bytes of digital breadcrumbs. Yet, while privacy activists push for better regulations, the industry continues viewing human behaviour data as a business asset.

Marketing companies have welcomed the data analytics industry. As a result, advertising agencies spend millions on capturing, acquiring and analysing data. They then use every trick in the book to entice customers into buying their products: the more exciting and inflammatory the content, the more clicks, advertisements and shareholder value.

It is important to remember that digital platforms are commercial entities and that online providers focus on extracting new user insights. However, they know they can affect our behaviour and emotions without us realising it. As a result, the algorithms they create are overwhelmingly skewed towards generating views and driving advertising dollars.

Vague on the specifics, we know networking algorithms are designed to encourage us to engage, build on likes, comments and shares, and spend more time on the platform. So the more attention content gets, the more likely it will feed and reward the algorithm.

Algorithms are created to pick up what you have watched in the past and what you are likely to watch, and once enough data is collected can then map your preferences into similar clusters.

This means that once a user engages with dis/misinformation, similar content will likely be selected and shared. Over time this can create an individual information loop reinforcing existing preferences with more similar content in your feed and producing filter bubbles rather than showing a more varied range or offering opposing viewpoints.

Social media platforms have evolved into something far beyond what they were, becoming communications giants for global public discourse to the point where election campaigns can be run, won and lost. Moreover, these platforms have become so influential and powerful that the chances of electoral success can now hinge on candidates’ ability to use the platform and how they are judged in the eyes of the public on what they say and do.

What is the impact?

The government is concerned about the rising threat of foreign interference and attempts by foreign powers to spread disinformation on social media to undermine Australia’s values, sovereign institutions and democratic decision-making.

For the first time in 2022, the annual threat assessment listed espionage and foreign interference as Australia’s most significant domestic security threats.

Increasingly fast-paced developments in communications technologies have extended the tools available to state and non-state actors to engage in foreign interference providing new opportunities to sow disinformation around economic coercion, conduct cyber-attacks and shape public opinion through mass media manipulation.

The spread of disinformation and misinformation is an increasing threat to Australians. Information influence operations a new arms race causing long-term erosion of public trust in governments and political leadership. This is putting strong cyber defences at the front of the government’s response to making Australia’s network systems infrastructure more resilient.

In December 2019, the government committed $87.8 million to set up a new Counter Foreign Interference Taskforce to strengthen Australia’s ability to discover, track and disrupt foreign interference threats. Then following a $1.35 billion investment in 2020 to security agencies with the Cyber Enhanced Situational Awareness and Response (CESAR), the 2022-23 federal budget contained a 10-year commitment of $9.9 billion for ASD through the REDSPICE program.

Recognising the growing coercive behaviour and increased cyberattacks in the region and maintaining the public’s trust in the government’s ability to protect against cybersecurity threats, the purpose of REDSPICE is to expand the depth and sophistication of Australia’s offensive and defensive cyber capabilities.

Eight digital platforms have adopted the 2021 voluntary Australian Code of Practice on Disinformation and Misinformation – Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, TikTok, Redbubble, Apple and Adobe. This has led digital platforms to introduce measures in response to the growth of disinformation and misinformation based on updating policies to address unique events, like the COVID-19 pandemic, and investing in increased detection, monitoring and enforcement action against groups who spread disinformation.

The government is also expected to introduce legislation this year to combat online disinformation and misinformation, providing the Australian Communications and Media Authority with new regulatory powers to hold big tech companies to account for harmful content on their platforms.

Policy differences in society are not new, but populations today are increasingly polarised, with people seeing those with opposing views as the ‘enemy’. In addition, social media has created an army of ‘armchair activists’ who have exponential reach to the public.

People with extreme views often create drama, and the media knows there is a better chance of getting attention through provocative and sensationalised stories.

While big tech may give the appearance of social responsibility and be open at least to some reform, political, social and commercially motivated media influence operations are continuing to thrive on networks so long as they aren’t interfering with profit.

Steven Coomber is a senior manager, cyber, with Synergy Group. He previously held positions inside the national intelligence community in counter-terrorism, counter-espionage and technical capabilities.