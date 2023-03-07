Breaking down barriers that create the gendered digital divide in the public sector

The UN theme for IWD 2023 is “Cracking the Code: Innovation for a gender equal future” (not “embracing equity”, which is an IWD theme developed by a conglomerate of commercial enterprises). “Cracking the Code” refers to ‘cracking’ current behaviours, beliefs and systems that hinder gender equality.

Part of cracking the code includes closing the digital gender gap. Globally, lack of access to technology excludes many women from the digital world. Online abuse also limits women’s involvement. UN Women states that almost a quarter of women worldwide have reduced their internet usage because of online abuse.

Online abuse in Australia may be tackled through two recent legislative amendments. First, last year, the Anti-Discrimination and Human Rights Legislation Amendment (Respect at Work) Bill 2022 was passed. It amended the Sex Discrimination Act to include a positive duty requiring employers to take action to prevent sex discrimination and sexual harassment at work.

A positive duty requires employers to be proactive rather than just reactive. The positive duty may also extend to preventing online harassment.

The positive duty also applies to the Australian Public Service (APS). Agencies will need to proactively take “reasonable and proportionate measures” to eliminate sex discrimination and sexual harassment. These changes will become enforceable 12 months after the passage of the legislation, and it is important for agencies to start taking action now.

Second, late last year the Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Secure Jobs, Better Pay) Bill was passed. This bill amended the Fair Work Act to prohibit sexual harassment “in connection with work”.

This provision is based on workplace health and safety legislation, with broad applicability. The prohibition applies to workers, persons conducting business and third parties, which include customers and clients. This provision therefore also covers those who harass women online, where it is related to a woman’s employment.

As well as reducing online abuse, the other area which still needs attention is women’s representation and participation in information and communications technology (ICT).

Women’s representation in ICT

While women have been making inroads into ICT, progress has been slow. The most recent data shows that ICT is the third-most male-dominated occupation in the APS, after engineering and technology and trades and labour. Women continue to be clustered in the “soft” occupations, namely service delivery; human resources; and administration, communications and marketing.

Occupational segregation hinders gender equality. Increasing the numbers of women and gender-diverse people at all levels within STEMM areas means that women and gender-diverse people are being provided with the same opportunities as men and are able to fully use their skills and knowledge.

Tracking the numbers of women in STEMM areas is key to assessing progress. The public sector has not been required to publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality. This has led to patchy results. The amendments to the Sex Discrimination Act also included a requirement for APS agencies to report to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

This is a landmark development, as my previous analysis shows that public reporting on gender equality in the APS has not been comprehensive. Agencies will be required to report for the 2022-23 period. State and territory governments will also provide their data to WGEA.

These regulatory changes are part of a suite of reforms and initiatives aimed at progressing gender equality, including for the public sector. They include an extension of paid parental leave, the introduction of paid domestic and family violence leave, cheaper child care, legislative provisions around pay transparency and strengthening the legislated right to request flexible working arrangements.

These changes are important not only in substance but also help to create a climate to progress gender equality.

The author would like to acknowledge the assistance of Alicia Pearce in the preparation of this article.

