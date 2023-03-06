NSW Labor vows to cut labour hire spend as government falls behind targets

NSW Labor has said it will cut back on the state government’s use of consultants if it is elected to power for the upcoming state election on March 25.

Leader Chris Minns said in a launch speech on Sunday that the state government had spent $1 billion on 10,000 consultant engagements over the past term.

“We’ll end that exorbitant waste. We’ll find savings to make sure our public services run better.

“The truth is, it’s far too top heavy, and the money must be directed where it’s needed, to those who deliver the services,” Minns said.

As part of the policy, NSW Labor will reduce outside labour hire in the NSW public sector by 25% over four years.

The party costs the savings at $1.6 billion, which, it says, it will reinvest in essential services, including schools and hospitals.

In his speech, Minns mentioned the NSW auditor-general report on the use of consultants within the government, which was tabled on the eve of the caretaker period.

The NSW Labor leader said the report showed the government was not managing or evaluating consultancy expenditure properly.

Amongst other things, the audit office took issue with agencies not using consultants strategically, as well as a lack of record-keeping, with “critical documents missing”.

Although the audit office noted there had been improvements, it found no single source of data that captured whole-of-government consultancy spending across the state’s government.

Further, the report found the NSW government was not going to reach its 2019 commitment to reduce consultancy spend by 20% each year, over four years.

The state’s treasury advised agency budgets had been cut in line with the reduction in costs.

“However, actual spending on consultants recorded in Prime [the government’s financial consolidation system] in the first three years after the commitment was made was almost $100 million higher than the targets,” the audit office said.

“We did not see any evidence that the financial data on actual expenditure was used to inform reporting on NSW government agencies’ progress toward achieving the savings set out in the policy commitment.”

Of the seven recommendations in the report, three were directed at every NSW government agency:

To develop a more strategic approach to the use of consultants

To ensure consulting engagements followed NSW Procurement Policy

To improve record-keeping practices

The audit office recommended NSW Treasury include consulting expenditure in its annual report, and for NSW Procurement to improve the quality of supplier data, provide more guidance to agencies about consulting spend, and be more comprehensive in managing risks.

The 10 agencies covered in the audit office report were NSW Treasury, Department of Communities and Justice, Department of Customer Service, Department of Education, Department of Planning and Environment, Department of Premier and Cabinet, Department of Regional NSW, Infrastructure NSW, Sydney Metro, and Transport for NSW.

In the report’s appendix dated March 1, prior to Minns’ announcement, NSW Treasury secretary Paul Grimes said it was important to note the report covered a “particularly unpredictable and volatile time” with COVID-19 and natural disasters.

“[It] unavoidably required a rapid development of urgently required new programs, and a significant expansion in government expenditure,” Grimes wrote.

“Outside consultancy expertise played a valuable role in assisting with this response.

“Treasury considers with is a critical factor that should be taken into account in interpreting the report’s findings.”

