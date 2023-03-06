Leon says public servants take the risks that industry won’t

In response to a question about how risk-averse the public sector is, former DHS secretary and current IPAA National president Renée Leon said public servants are not “cardigan-wearing pencil pushers”.

Leon was speaking at a panel discussion at Future Women’s Leadership Summit 2023 panel titled “Risky Business: How smart risks can build a great career”.

The former secretary disagreed with the assumption the public service was more likely to be risk-averse than the private.

“Many of the big risks that industry wouldn’t take because they [couldn’t] afford to lose them — and it’s going to cost them money — have actually been worn by public service,” Leon said.

She pointed to the establishment of the NDIS and the development of wifi by the CSIRO as two examples of the public service taking risks.

“The risks that the public survive is often pinged for are actually risk averseness about political risk by their leaders,” Leon said.

“You know, ‘we’re just worried that it won’t play well, the marginal seats’.

“I hope that we will one day move beyond that, but we’re not there yet.”

Leon appeared at the ongoing robodebt royal commission last week, in which she said former minister Stuart Robert sought to double down on the scheme despite advice on its unlawfulness.

Robert, who appeared later in the week, refuted that claim. Robert said the department had kept advice from him and was blindsided about the scheme.

At the panel session, vice chancellor of Charles Sturt University Leon added that assessing risk in the public sector is like “five-dimensional chess”, with a “multiplicity” factor.

“I could just go for making money at the university. But that would mean abandoning a lot of less fiscally-rewarding courses that regional communities need,” Leon said.

“I’ve got a responsibility as part of a regional community to make sure we’re still providing courses, even though they might be making the loss in a very difficult fiscal environment for universities because they’re important.”

The event was on the Monday before International Women’s Day on March 8, with Leon’s advice for the room to raise girls to be risk-takers.

“They will learn while they’re climbing trees and swinging on monkey bars that risks are okay and you actually learn from things that don’t go as planned.

“Then they will be the CEOs and will change the future,” she said.

READ MORE:

Robodebt proves unlawfulness is a red line the APS must not cross