Australia’s delegation for UN Commission on the Status of Women visit New York

Senator Malarndirri McCarthy is leading Australia’s official delegation to the United Nations in New York, representing the nation before the global body dedicated to the advancement of women.

The group, comprising Stephanie Copus-Campbell, Kate Jenkins, Julie Inman Grant, June Oscar, Mary Wooldridge, Chantelle Stratford, Hannah Robertson, and Kaylee Anderson, will be in New York from 6-17 March.

The Commission on the Status of Women has chosen the theme of ‘innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for women and girls’ as its priority theme.

Robertson, representing Equality Rights Alliance/National Women’s Safety Alliance and Anderson, representing the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women’s Alliance, are Australia’s civil society delegates in the group.

Senator McCarthy said that all women’s perspectives, including that of First Nations women, should be heard and considered in key decision-making forums like this one.

“We can only progress gender equality when we empower and amplify the ideas and experiences of women from all backgrounds and cultures,” McCarthy said.

“Our delegation represents women from all over Australia, on the world stage.”

McCarthy added that she looked forward to sharing the views of Australian women she has been speaking to from the cities, regions and the bush.

“This strong group of women are serious about achieving gender equality. We are excited to work with our international partners and create long-lasting change for women and girls,” she said.

The federal parliament is sitting this week and minister for women Katy Gallagher said she was unable to attend due to her parliamentary commitments.

However, the minister did stress Australia’s international leadership on gender equality as a top priority.

“The exceptional women who will join Senator McCarthy in New York will represent Australia, showcase our efforts to address gender equality and gather best practices from across the globe,” Gallagher said.

