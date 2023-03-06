Empower boys to be feminists and girls to go for it, Lucy Turnbull urges

The cultural change needed to achieve gender equality at work and home demands society raises its children differently, according to one of Australia’s most seasoned administrators. But, Lucy Turnbull says, an appetite to do things another way is not enough. Real change will also take courage.

Lucy Turnbull is a deft hand at risk-management in her capacity as a board director, politician, philanthropist and former local council administrator.

Speaking as part of a panel at the Future Women Summit in Sydney on Monday, the first woman to serve as lord mayor of Sydney (2003-2004), said it was just as important for parents to consider the way their sons were taught to value women’s contributions as it was to encourage little girls to believe in themselves.

“Raise your sons to be feminists. Raise your sons to have huge respect for women and the work they do and the potential they have — and that applies to mothers, sisters, grandparents, everybody — raise them to [have a] feminist mindset,” she said.

The panel spoke to the theme ‘how smart risks can build a great career’. Turnbull said that fear of taking the next step in a career transition or new business was normal. Like stage fright, she said, that without a dose of adrenaline, the shift was probably not going to be worthwhile.

“Stretch yourself, do throw yourself into life, and don’t stop yourself from doing something which you will regret not doing.

“That’s the biggest regret older people I’ve seen say: ‘I wish I had done this, I wish I had done that’. Don’t be those people,” Turnbull said.

Finding the drive to pursue passion projects and purposeful work with impact would be challenging at times, she conceded, but a good way to avoid regret.

Turnbull was elected to the Council of the City of Sydney in 1999 and served for five years. She went on to chair the Sydney Opera House Trust and was the inaugural Greater Sydney chief commissioner, from 2015-2020, where she was responsible for overseeing strategic planning for metropolitan Sydney.

Reflecting on her professional path after leaving Sydney’s local council (after the NSW government dissolved the council to amalgamate it with the loss-making South Sydney City Council) Turnbull advised women in the audience not to shy away from taking career risks.

Even if these risks did not seem to pay off on paper, usually they led to worthwhile lessons, Turnbull said.

“I’d been a lord mayor, and then the boundaries changed, so I couldn’t become the lord mayor again, and Clover [Moore] became the lord mayor, so I accepted that it was being configured around my husband’s emerging political career and the Labor Party in NSW couldn’t cope with the idea of having somebody who was married to a Liberal politician,” Turnbull said.

Turnbull felt hard done by. While her husband’s rising star in the Liberal party was not incongruous with her own political views, at the time she was not a member of the party herself and suggested it was not core to her life.

What happened next was something altogether unexpected. Someone from the state Labor government, the same group that saw her bumped out of the Sydney Town Hall, recommended Turnbull become the administrator for the Tweed Shire Council.

“It was a fascinating experience because you learn all these really interesting things, and it was one of the best learning experiences of my life,” Turnbull said.

“The planning challenges [that] areas like that face, even before you put the floods in there, with growing populations, a lot of environmental issues, are 10 times harder than anything you do in the Town Hall.

“You actually learn the significance of what regional Australia has to manage and coastal Australia has to manage,” she said.

"You've got to be a little bit scared. Do stretch yourself, do throw yourself into life." @LucyTurnbull_AO on making career choices, taking professional risks, and living with no regrets #FWSummit — futurewomen (@FutureWomen) March 6, 2023

Looking back on the way she takes opportunities as a 60-something, Turnbull said, she was more discerning today about what she said yes to compared to times in her early career. But that kind of refined sense of what she wanted to do with her time and what she enjoys working on is something that has only come with experience and maturity.

Most important of all was to find ways to shed imposter syndrome and maximise opportunities — planned and unplanned — as they arose.

“Now I’m a bit older, I say, ‘Does this actually trigger my passion or my interests?’ It changes as you get older,” Turnbull said.

“I just hope that everybody in this room throws themselves into things, even if they don’t feel particularly highly qualified, and then, as they get a bit older, say, ‘I could do this, but do I really want to do this?’.”

READ MORE:

Australia’s delegation for UN Commission on the Status of Women visit New York