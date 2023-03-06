New research unpacks intersectional double-whammy for women at work

The representation of culturally and racially marginalised (CARM) women in Australian leadership is “scarce”, according to a new research report produced by the Diversity Council of Australia (DCA), which has produced a new framework to help fix the problem.

A review of existing industry and academic research was undertaken for the report to understand how race and gender interact in the workplace. Researchers also conducted surveys and focus groups with more than 370 CARM women to inform their findings.

According to the DCA research, while these workers are capable and ambitious, many continue to face persistent barriers to career progression.

A total of 97% of respondents said they believed they had valuable contributions to make to their organisation, and 78% reported that they wanted to advance to senior leadership.

However, these women in the workforce felt they were perceived as less competent and pressured to “act white” in order to be recognised as good candidates for promotion.

Respondents also told researchers they believed they needed to work twice as hard as their non-CARM peers to be treated or evaluated in the same way.

Of those surveyed, 66% said they believed they should act like a white person to get ahead.

Another 75% said their colleagues tended to assume the job they performed was of a lower status than it actually was and how they were treated reflects this.

DCA CEO Lisa Annese said annual days of observance such as International Women’s Day (8 March) frequently overlooked the experiences of those who were marginalised due to their social class, sexual orientation or gender identity, disability, their identity as a First Nations woman or their CARM status.

“Two-thirds of our respondents, culturally and racially marginalised women, report they feel they need to act white to get ahead at work,” Annese said.

“Code-switching in this way is unacceptable — it is harmful to the women and to our organisations.”

High levels of negative workplace experiences were relayed by respondents to the DCA survey (which was led by a team of CARM women). The treatment they described included being under-estimated, ignored, harassed, and excluded from networks that help people get ahead.

“If we want to effectively address issues of racism in workplaces, we have to use language that specifically addresses it,” Annese said of the decision to use the term ‘CARM’ over ‘CALD’ (culturally and linguistically diverse).

“We have deliberately shifted away from using the term ‘culturally and linguistically diverse’ in this research, instead using the term ‘culturally and racially marginalised’ (CARM) which recognises the significance of race and racism in the lives of the women we spoke to,” she said.

The ‘Culturally and racially marginalised women in leadership: A framework for (intersectional)’ report was published on Tuesday. It includes an evidence-based framework boss that can be utilised to remove barriers that CARM women face and to diversify their leadership teams.

Annese added the report offered an opportunity for employers to review just how inclusive their workplaces were for talented women of all backgrounds. There was clearly room for workplaces to do better, she said.

“This research explains intersectionality and why intersectional approaches to gender equity strategies are essential.

“Often, inadvertently, workplace gender equity initiatives fail to consider the different life experiences and needs of women – and so end up improving gender equity mainly for white, middle class, able-bodied, heterosexual, cisgendered women,” Annese said.

