Turnbull laments DTA impotence on robodebt, rest of APS

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed personal scepticism over the quality of ministerial advice coming out of the Department of Human Services as the robodebt scheme rapidly turned into a reputational and public policy train wreck for the Coalition.

Giving evidence via video link to the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme on Monday, Turnbull revealed how he had pushed for both the Digital Transformation Agency and the CSIRO’s Data61 to look into robodebt as it started to conspicuously derail.

Turnbull revealed he had sent WhatsApp messages to his human services minister, Alan Tudge, pushing him to get on top of the issue.