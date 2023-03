Here’s what I learned on gender equity from some men in their 20s

I was curious.

This year’s debate around International Women’s Day has taken an unusual but probably overdue turn in examining who is behind the competing leads and what motivates them: The United Nation’s IWDA.org.au ‘Cracking the Code: Innovation for a gender equal future’ or the commercially sponsored InternationalWomensDay.com.au ‘Embrace Equity’.

I’m not sure if this debate is all just a distraction or if it points to a more sinister Cambridge Analytica-type situation. Time may tell.