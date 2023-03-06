DTA announces next steps in maintaining government data safety

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has announced the next stages of a program that aims to give it a clear view of where data belonging to the federal government is stored.

With the second anniversary of the Hosting Certification Framework (HCF) policy approaching, these newly released measures include an outreach process for state and territory governments. The plan is to ensure HCF work can be leveraged across jurisdictions in Australia.

The HCF program has the objective of ensuring that any location that stores sensitive government data is subject to protocols that require physical or cybersecurity controls (or both).

It is designed to deal with relationships between the government and a hosting company as well as those supplying parts to the entity hosting data.

Four new measures have been announced by the DTA as a part of the next phase of its process to ensure government data remains secure.

The measures include taking steps to speed up the process of registration for providers; ensuring providers are given more information about what the government requires of them; introducing planned engagement with state and territory governments on leveraging the work done by the federal government on the HCF; and including function certification of services such as Software as a Service and Managed Service Providers.

Earlier efforts in managing government hosting requirements were made under what the DTA called the whole-of-government hosting strategy in 2019.

It was this initial program that resulted in the lower use of onsite servers for data hosting.

“As digital services continued to exponentially grow, government agencies increasingly moved their expanding data holdings to offsite data centres,” according to an update on the HCF published by the DTA.

“Over the last 10 years, data centre and cloud growth in Australia has accelerated dramatically, with nearly 300 data centres around the country capable of hosting government data today.”

