Army rations out diversity to nourish cultural and diet-specific demand

Gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, Halal and Kosher are not terms typically associated with food choices for troops serving in the field, but the Australian Defence Force is getting scientifically and culturally serious about how it loads the ration packs it issues to troops and civilians on the hop.

Defence has revealed it’s inked a $200 million contract with Kiwi long-life cooks Prepack Ltd to widen the menu options for the ration packs that are now being expanded to include religious considerations that reflect a more diverse mix of personnel.

The quality and overall appeal of Combat Ration Packs (Operations) are a major factor in maintaining capability and morale during operations, not least because fighting and trudging around in combat gear is a proven way to burn calories.

But with the army now increasingly being deployed on humanitarian missions, often during disasters, there is a real need for nourishing fast food accessible to all when there is often little or no power or cooking facilities on arrival.

“When deployed or on exercise, our personnel are generally living in austere and high-stress environments while undertaking significant physical activity. These new ration packs play a vital role in maintaining the dietary requirements and morale of the deployed force,” head land systems, major general Andrew Bottrell.

“The Australian Army Cadets have specially designed ration packs which include dairy, gluten and nut-free. These are known as Universal Ration Packs, as they may also be used to support the Australian community during disaster relief or humanitarian aid assistance,” said the Head of Land Systems, Major General Andrew Bottrell.

Defence reckons it chews through about 400,000 ration packs per year and is constantly on the lookout for new items to keep the ration menu fresh.

“Continuous innovation will be undertaken by Defence’s industry partner to facilitate the development of new products for introduction into our ration packs,” Defence said.

The design of the ration packs, including user testing, is a serious business too, with food technologists made to eat their own product before it is dished out to the rank and file.

“We try the food a lot — hot and cold,” the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) food technologist Lucy Atkin said.

“We have to do it that way so it represents how it’s eaten in the field.”

For taste testing, as many as 300 samples are fed to a user group of soldiers either at barracks and in the field.

There are now five different types of combat ration, including ‘patrol’, ‘emergency’ and ‘flying’.

The base unit is the “24-hour combat ration one man (CR1M)” that, as the name suggests, should get you through the day.

Dining out on highly engineered rations isn’t all that cheap.

“At about $50 each, there are eight menus in circulation, with two containing meat-free main meal options,” Defence says. The packs have a shelf life of up to two years.

Newer additions include sweet potato, Thai red curry, potato and chickpea curry.

Notably, acquired tastes are something the army knows isn’t worth trying on a mass scale, according to food technologist warrant officer class 2 Andre Borg.

“The demographic of the ADF is young, when it comes to taste and acceptability. It’s different for younger and older people,” he said.

Once a product makes it into a pack, the gathering of diner feedback ceases.

“No feedback means the soldiers are happy,” Borg said.

You get what you, get and you don’t get upset.

