Stamping out imposter syndrome in the Qld public sector

Dr Linda Colley, Queensland’s first special commissioner for equity and diversity, wants to address the systemic causes of imposter syndrome within women in the public sector.

Speaking to The Mandarin for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023, Colley said that one of the focuses of her role is how to get more women into leadership roles, including the pipeline of female talent.

The commissioner, who works within the recently renamed Queensland Public Sector Commission, said imposter syndrome appeared to be a factor in the lack of female representation at the executive level.

“We talked to this very senior group of women and the number of them that mentioned something along the lines of imposter syndrome,” Colley said.

“Whether it was: ‘Oh, it was a bit of good luck in getting the job’ or ‘I was in the right place at the right time’, or a little bit of doubt, or some comments around their lack of self-confidence in some forums and wondering if they’re doing a good job.”

Colley said that although women made up only 30% of application pools in the state’s public sector, they were getting more than 50% of the jobs.

“Because [women] need to feel like they meet or exceed every criteria, once they do apply, they’re very good candidates, they’re very strong candidates. They’re not just half-heartedly applying,” Colley said.

The special commissioner added that the 50% success rate is still not in line with expectations, given women make up 70% of the Queensland public sector.

“There’s this other temporal aspect as well, where women tend to be focused on doing their current job really well,” Colley said.

“A lot of the women we interviewed for the project said that men seemed to, once they win this job, have a focus on ‘where am I going next?’, whereas the women are much more focused on ‘how do I do this job really well?’.”

The special commissioner added she was very interested in targeting the systemic causes of imposter syndrome, given “nearly all” of the women she spoke to expressed having some form of imposter syndrome.

“Let’s stop attributing it to each individual woman and think about it,” the commissioner said.

“Some of them gave comments like, ‘we’re held to a higher standard now, people make more of our mistakes’.

“Imposter syndrome is a perfectly rational response to if you feel like you’re under a bigger microscope than men, if you do feel talked over in meetings and invisible.”

She added they were at an early stage of an executive women’s network, looking into what the research that they’ve done thus far means and how to address these issues.

For Colley, data is vital in the space to understand not only what the issues are but also the extent of issues around gender equity, as well as all areas of diversity.

To an ambitious female Queensland public servant, Colley would advise her to “understand your purpose”.

“Be clear on what drives you and pursue the jobs that do that,” she said.

“I encourage people to think about sideways moves.

“Men tend to have more vertical careers, where they tend to just step upwards, and that can sometimes be seen negatively.”

The special commissioner said that having a breadth of career history shows someone can bring their skills into a variety of contexts.

“Don’t be impatient to race up the ladder, enjoy the variety of experiences at all levels,” Colley said.

Colley was also excited about the passage of the Queensland Public Sector Act 2022.

Included in the new legislation are two new positive duties for chief executives in Queensland agencies.

“A lot of previous laws were: don’t discriminate. It was ‘what not to do’,” Colley told The Mandarin.

“The new act has really turned that on its head, it’s introduced two positive duties on chief executives, so now they to actively progress equity and diversity and have to actively promote inclusive and respectful workplaces.

“This reverses the onus so that all it becomes part of their performance agreements now.”

