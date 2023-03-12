The only constant is change. Public sector organisations must adapt

Agile probably isn’t the first word coming to mind when thinking of the public sector.

Too often departments and agencies are saddled with unresponsive, archaic systems and processes but the pandemic changed all that. Now taxpayers are demanding fast, responsive, and real-time digital interactions with government mirroring the relationships they have with other organisations outside the public sector.

“Amid constant change, public sector organisations wanting to stay ahead must learn how to adapt, and they need to do it at warp speed,” says Vince Randall, VP Workday Adaptive Planning, APJ.

Why does the public sector need to adapt as part of a digital transformation program? The simple fact is yesterday’s forecasting, budgeting, and planning systems aren’t fast, powerful, or accurate enough to keep up with changing regulations, funding levels and program demand.

Using outdated systems and processes leads to misalignment between planning and execution but, for many public sector organisations, this issue hasn’t really been one they’ve taken seriously.

In the past it was sometimes possible to offset inefficiencies with more work and by deploying an overwhelming number of resources. And sometimes getting a good result just came down to chance.

This world has passed.

Real world agility, real world results

Surviving in a fast, ever-changing, and complex environment is one thing, but doing so with the agility, transparency and accountability required of government departments is another matter altogether.

“The public sector needs to have visibility into detailed budgets and forecasts so it can understand the demands being placed on it,” says Randall.

Government organisations also need to have insights to form budgets and plans which optimise resources, as well as the governance and transparency needed to execute meaningful and coordinated action. Not only that, but they also must have the right tools allowing them to compile, measure and publish objective results.

“When these qualities are all working in harmony, public sector organisations become agile,” says Randall. “They’re able to collaborate across the organisation, build and publish budget documents and tracking performance against plans.

“And they need to do these things while ensuring compliance and transparency.”

Achieving agility

Executing in a fast-moving environment means using technology. Developments in artificial intelligence (AI), augmented analytics and machine learning (ML) have massive potential to revolutionise the way public sector agencies operate.

Technology can work alongside humans, using tools like algorithmic scenario planning and forward-looking analytics to leverage historical information, enabling agencies and departments to see any number of options before choosing the best way forward.

“As cycle times fall and decision-making gets faster, close alignment between planning and execution will help government organisations keep up,” says Randall.

And once an agency introduces these tools, business planning, visibility, execution, analysis, and correction become ‘must-haves’ rather than ‘nice to haves.’

“The organisations that overcome and embrace this imminent shift will become the most agile and, it follows, the most successful,” says Randall.

Balancing the budget

Every cent counts in the public sector. Agencies and departments have high levels of accountability and must be transparent in how they spend money. But an agile and adaptive working methodology, using the right digital tools, can lead to cost savings and increased productivity.

Workday’s Adaptive Planning platform allows you to hit these goals. It offers budgeting, planning, and reporting, as well as driver-based modelling providing insights into revenue and expense trends and cashflow.

“This solution enables public sector organisations of all sizes to collaboratively budget and plan with ease,” says Randall.

It also allows agencies and departments to gain clear visibility with real-time analytics so they can plan and adapt without compromise.

Agile might not be the first word that comes to mind for the public sector. But with the right tools, government can adapt and move fast, meeting the growing demands of citizens and providing real time insights into organisational structure and flow.