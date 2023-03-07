Cost-of-living pressures prompt government to offer ACT public servants a cash bonus

As more people feel the pinch in Canberra, the ACT government wants to give its workers $1,250 at the commencement of a new enterprise agreement.

The bonus will be paid pro-rata for part-time employees and comes with a revised three-year offer from the government in its negotiations with parties who are bargaining the public sector enterprise agreement, ending March 31, 2026.

The previous terms of the offer were for four years. All proposed pay increases under the revised formal pay offer, conditions and entitlements are unchanged under the revised agreement.

The revised offer combines multiple fixed-dollar increases over the life of the agreement and percentage increases. Most common pay offers consist of a percentage-only increase.

“This means that every year (from 2023 to 2025) employees will receive either a flat rate increase, a percentage increase or both a flat rate and percentage increase to their salary,” information on the ACTPS employment portal read.

“Importantly, it provides workers on lower salaries with higher increases than what would be provided if a recurrent percentage was applied.”

“For example, employees on full-time equivalent (FTE) salary of $157,201 will receive a 3.2% pay rise in year 1, and for employees on an FTE salary of $53,868 this amount is 7.5%.

“This means the offer will equate to a total pay increase of between 17.1% ($9,237) for an FTE salary of $53,868, and 9.6% ($15,045) for an FTE salary of $157,201 over the term of the agreement,” the explainer read.

The cost-of-living payment will not be added to the annual salary of ACT employees. The government noted the once-off payment recognised the “‘financial pressures” facing its “valued workforce”.

In a message to staff on Tuesday, ACT office of industrial relations and workforce strategy deputy director-general Dr Damian West said the government had also progressed claims and further benefits and entitlements.

These include expanding current leave entitlements, making flextime provisions broader, widening access to the health and wellbeing allowance, and simplifying dispute and misconduct provisions.

“The pay offer and the additional changes to entitlements and conditions form part of the common core aspect of all agreements,” West said.

Negotiations for enterprise bargaining began in May 2022 and the last update on the talks was made in December last year. Talks so far have focused on reaching an agreement on the common core aspects of a new agreement.

The deputy director-general explained that eligible government workers would get their back pay of salary and relevant allowances from the first full pay period in January 2023 once relevant enterprise agreements were balloted and approved by the Fair Work Commission.

“Upon settlement of the core agreement, it will be imported into the various agreements and those agreements will be prepared, finalised and balloted,” West said.

“We anticipate providing staff access information to those agreements that are ready for ballot potentially as early as [the] end of March 2023.

“[Entitlements] will be paid as soon as possible after the agreement has been approved by the Fair Work Commission and comes into effect,” he said.

