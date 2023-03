Campbell concedes nothing in her final robodebt royal commission hearing

In the event that major general Kathryn Campbell AC CSC is ever captured by the enemy while on operations with the Australian Defence Force, there is little realistic chance of her divulging exploitable intelligence to interrogators.

In a masterclass of the “give them nothing” school of passive, prolonged and grinding resistance to pertinent questions — and clear and persistent suggestions of engineered ignorance and plausible deniability by design — a whole day on the stand failed to elicit anything but modest technical admissions of failure by Campbell at the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme.

It was a profoundly unedifying day. In social work, the term ‘denial’ usually pertains to a person or client’s inability to process and recognise their own situation, often linked to addiction, uncontrolled self-medication, end-of-life situations or aberrant behaviour.