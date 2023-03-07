The audit office SES young public servants are falling over to meet for coffee

Shy, industrious, humble — all the superlatives of an “acceptable” migrant and high-performing public servant apply to Xiaoyan Lu. But how did this tiny woman who packed her bags from China to Australia to follow her husband’s dream of a stellar academic career in the early 2000s make her mark in the APS and find an appetite for being ambitious for herself?

Lu currently is an executive director with the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) system assurance and data analytics group. She loves her job and the agency, where she has spent the past five years of her working life.

It was at the ANAO she was introduced to a mentor who, for the first time, pushed Lu to see herself as a leader. For someone who confessed to previously having started every day simply hoping she would not be fired and was once terrified to answer the telephone because she was concerned people would not understand her foreign accent, the SES boss has come leaps and bounds.

“Working for an integrity organisation like the ANAO — especially, a central agency — you feel like you get the opportunity to have a much bigger impact and also visibility,” Lu says.

“There is strong value-alignment [here] for me. I was really surprised by the proportion of female leaders in this organisation, and when I look at all the levels EL above, we have a higher proportion. You can’t be what you can’t see,” she says.

Other agencies should beware when they see Lu taking coffee with junior APS employees in and around the parliamentary triangle — she now has a track record for persuading them to join the audit office, even when their home agencies counteroffer with a sweetener like a promotion or pay rise.

“I only started to have a mentor since I became an EL2 — before, I did not even know the concept of mentoring and I didn’t know how to become a good leader,” Lu says.

“These days, I’m a mentor for many others who used to be like me, and I really appreciate my mentors’ advice. [They encouraged me to find other mentors] who have what I didn’t have — the confidence.”

A breakthrough for Lu in how she considered her career progression and place in the workplace came when one of her mentors, Lisa, told her to shift her thinking. Being ambitious should mean having a job in mind to work towards, Lu should consider either wanting her boss’s job or looking for something else. The goal could not simply be some vague hope to build confidence.

“Sometimes I want myself to be invisible. While I’m in the crowd, I used to hope nobody would notice me. I changed a lot — that’s why I say it has been a leadership-transformation journey for me,” Lu says.

“I started to talk to lots of leaders in our organisation, just to see what advice they would give to me, and what advice would actually suit me. I was feeling very uncomfortable when Lisa told me I should want my boss’s job. I said ‘I just want to do my job well’.”

Finding a style of leadership that suits Lu’s own personality, skills and strengths, was made easier at the ANAO where she says she has been included and lifted up based on what she brings to the table.

Maybe it’s her warm presence and EQ that make young talent want to join Lu’s team, or perhaps it’s because you can tell she really means it when she says she thinks the ANAO is the best place in Canberra to work.

In any case, the woman is a bit of a firebrand in Barton’s elite audit community and has somehow persuaded scores of people who would have not ever imagined themselves to be chasing a career in auditing and other adjacent roles, like report writing or data crunching, to do just that.

“There is a skill set to be an auditor — this is what I always tell people: you need to have a very good learning attitude because auditing is a profession you need to know, and because we have standards. But as long as you have the critical thinking, and also be clear about what you want to achieve, because we have so many different service groups that offer different types of jobs, then you’ll be fine,” Lu says.

“If people like to walk through and understand how a system, how the business process works, and also to really understand whether any information is complete or accurate, they can work for some of the other service groups like the financial statements audit, or our system assurance team.”

If you ask Lu about her experience rising through the ranks of public service, you get a sense that her insatiable curiosity, commitment to hard work and deep kindness made her a standout candidate for leadership. Wherever she works, she stays for years, learning the ins and outs of an organisation and understanding how she can help connect the dots above and beyond her job description.

Lu’s stint at the Australian Sports Commission focused on sport market insights and national sports research which fed data to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, lasted more than a decade. Before that, she was studying to obtain a master’s in applied statistics at ANU, supported by her mother — a retired doctor — who came to help with Lu’s young children while she returned to university.

Employers love people like Lu. She has an innate ability to identify capability gaps, fill them with her own innovations, and collaborate with ownership of a business mission without a skerrick of ego.

In one of her early roles in Australia working for a social research consultancy, Lu went from front-desk office secretary to someone training cohorts of new graduates because she would stay on in workshops learning technical skills after setting the room up for meetings.

Lu was valued for her work in all the ways she wanted — she knew how to do her bosses’ jobs, introduced all manner of efficiencies for bidding for government work with specialised templates and was given opportunities to learn new skills and stretch her role.

The problem was, Lu was paid as a receptionist for years. If it was not for a fateful decision to go for a walk with some new starters to a nearby coffee shop, she may have learned that the graduates who she was training were earning significantly more money than her.

“Because I was able to do my work pretty efficiently, I asked if I could sit down in the training room where they trained all of their consultants — so I basically learned what junior staff needed to do without him teaching me. And later on, they offered me a researcher position and said ‘We’re not going to pay you more’. So I did both jobs,” Lu says.

“In the private sector, you’re not allowed to talk about your salaries. But later on, I realised I was training all those grads, and I was shocked to learn when they were complaining about their salaries because they were paid twice more than me.”

The way Lu tells the story, as much of a rude shock as the intelligence about her measly salary was, it was the revelation that coffee breaks in an Australian workplace are culturally important — especially to tap into conversations among your colleagues — was what truly blew her away.

Because she was not a coffee drinker herself, Lu says, she had mistakenly viewed taking a walk to the coffee shop as a waste of time. She never realised what critical conversations were being had in these non-work environments that may have supercharged her career or better informed her decision-making.

“So I went to talk directly to the managing director and I said, ‘Can I have a chat with you? I just realised, with my position, I probably haven’t got a pay rise for a while’.

“She said ‘But you never asked for it, Xiaoyan. We thought you were happy.’ I just said: ‘Is it OK if I ask for it now?’. She said ‘Yeah, what’s your expectation?’

“I just gave her a number, which I heard from how the grads get paid and I added one more thousand.

“She gave it to me on the spot, straight away. I walked out. I thought I would be grateful but I was shocked. I was really upset that day.”

The experience prompted Lu to pivot. She returned to university and, on the advice of her mother who had heard from other Chinese grandparents in the playground that their children found secure, happy work in the public sector, perhaps that was a good place to go. The rest was fate.

Lu shares some other challenging and, at times, confronting lessons about being a migrant woman looking to win a job to make ends meet and keep her family fed while her husband was pursuing his PhD at the Australian National University.

During her very early days trying to land a job in Canberra as a new arrival to Australia, she recounts, the number of times she was told her ethnic name was a barrier to being invited for an interview or chance of being seriously considered for the job.

Recruiters and selection panels would give her this direct feedback, packaging the advice as kindness. When you think hard about the gesture, it was actually just overt racism.

“I decided to go to a pizza shop in Dickson because when they give people pizza, they call your name. I just told my husband you have to bear with me because I’m going to order pizza a few times, just to see which name I like,” Lu says.

“Every time I would buy pizza, I would give myself a different name to say which one would resonate with me. I did this also to research what was the most common Australian girl names. I didn’t like any of them.”

Pizza after pizza, over a few days, none of the anglicised names Lu trialled felt right for her. There was nothing to be done. She would have to remain Xiaoyan and deal with the hurdles that came with being exactly who she was.

“I gave up,” Lu says.

It was likely her leadership transformation actually began with a pile of pizza boxes marked with a series of discarded English names.

READ MORE:

Stamping out imposter syndrome in the Qld public sector