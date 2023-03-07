DEWR and AEC $149m offices approved by committee

Plans for new office buildings that will house the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR) and the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) have been approved by the public works standing committee.

The Department of Education will also occupy the building as a sub-tenant of DEWR.

The committee said it was satisfied with “the project’s purpose, need, and value for money”.

It noted that moving the new offices would save $9 million a year in leasing costs.

The total cost of the proposed fit-out will be an estimated $149.26 million for roughly 70,000 square metres of office space.

Per square metre, the cost is projected to be $2,119.

However, the committee said it was “disappointed” other Canberran town centres were not considered.

“The committee acknowledges that the majority of the current 5,500 workforce across the departments are already based in the CBD, within walking distance of the new site.”

During a public hearing in February about the office building plans, public servants had been questioned why other locations such as Belconnen were not considered.

The officials said the approach to market had been limited to Canberra’s CBD, adding staff preferred to work there.

The public works standing committee also said it was “pleased” the future growth had been accounted for in the fit-out design.

At the same February public hearing, DEWR chief operating officer Deborah Jenkins told the committee the new offices were necessary as the 11 leases between the departments were ending.

“Consolidating into one building creates benefits in how we work, how we connect and also, importantly, creates financial savings for the Commonwealth,” Jenkins said at the time.

The public servant added that by moving into new buildings would save money on maintenance of the older buildings the departments are housed in.

The location of the new offices will be at London Quarter, across the road from the Melbourne Building.

