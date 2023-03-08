Overworked and undervalued: New government report card lays bare lot for Australian women

Throughout women’s lives, a series of gender inequality hurdles will become self-evident. Now a new federal resource will track progress on some of these persistent issues each year.

It’s hardly news, but the 2023 report card shows Australian women do more unpaid housework than men.

This is also the case for women who are primary breadwinners for their households, undertaking 24.1 hours of unpaid domestic labour per week compared to men who do on average 19.1 hours per week.

Women of all ages spend nine hours a week more than men on unpaid work and care.

Despite this, government research also reports 30% of Australian men do not believe gender inequality exists — which is a figure higher than the global average (21% of men) who have this false sentiment.

The government plans to produce the report card annually on International Women’s Day (March 8 every year).

In a statement, minister for finance, women and the public service Katy Gallagher said addressing gender equality was a national priority for the government.

https://t.co/FMMD3rOiJE — Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (@pmc_gov_au) March 7, 2023

The minister also urged Australians to complete a survey on the PM&C website about priority areas for the government’s whole-of-community gender equality strategy.

“It’s a conversation I’d like to see all Australians take part in,” Gallagher said.

“I encourage everyone to share their experiences through the survey launched today.”

The strategy is being developed by the Office for Women and will be released later in 2023.

The minister added the annual report card intended to highlight where gender equality progress has stalled and more focus is needed in Australia.

Other high-level statistics in the report card show one in two women have experienced sexual harassment in their lifetime, compared to one in four men.

The fastest growing group of Australians experiencing homeless are women aged 55 and over.

The Albanese Labor Govt wants to make International Women’s Day about more than just celebrating women’s successes. Today we’re releasing Australia's 1st annual Status of Women Report Card to shine a light on where progress on gender equality has stalled & more focus is needed. pic.twitter.com/CJqDlIBeFv — Katy Gallagher (@SenKatyG) March 7, 2023

“Shining a light on these statistics may be confronting but it is crucial if we are to have an honest conversation about gender equality in this country,” Gallagher said.

“The government wants to make International Women’s Day about more than just celebrating women’s successes and instead see the commonwealth government annually report on the challenges that continue to hold women and our country back, and use this to reflect on progress.”

READ MORE:

Here’s what I learned on gender equity from some men in their 20s