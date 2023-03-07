Defence talks up diversity to handle EA-18G Growler demands

The Australian Defence Force rarely misses an opportunity to market itself as a career destination that goes beyond the grind of the nine-to-five, with International Women’s Day a key opportunity to parade talent and the opportunity of military life.

With the hostilities of the previous government towards diversity measures now confined to the archives, Defence’s Russell Hill HQ on Wednesday proudly rolled out its 2023 series of recruitment posters seeking to persuade women to join up, with patriotic jingoism traded in for something a little more real.

As assorted media outlets talk-up the growth of the military power to Australia’s north, leading aircraftwoman Jenny Phan, a ground technician on the Royal Australian Air Force’s 6 Squadron EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, is one of several role models Defence hopes will entice more women to join.

As many post-World War II migrant communities in Australia now enter their third generation, career paths typically move from straight-out economic survival to younger people making more active choices about what jobs they pursue.

“Even though I was born and raised in Melbourne, I grew up traditionally Vietnamese,” Phan said, in a Defence profile of her role.

“My dad was a refugee, it took him three attempts to escape Vietnam and he spent five and half years in Malaysia at a refugee camp before being accepted into Australia.

“I grew up with extremely hard-working and resilient parents and that shaped me greatly as a child and now as an adult.”

Phan’s role is a technical one, with Growlers among the most sensitive kit in the RAAF’s fleet. While pilots are the typical Hollywood ‘Top Gun’ stereotype, it’s really the battery of techs that make the aircraft fly and fight, with Defence pushing the equal importance of such roles.

It’s a necessary distinction too, because for every pilot there are dozens of, if not a hundred technical crew required to maintain capability. Those roles are the ones Defence is looking to get younger people to aspire to, especially if they have STEM aptitude but want something more than a desk job.

According to Defence, Phan enlisted in 2017 as an aircraft technician and then duxed her RAAF School of Technical Training course, leading to a posting “at her dream unit” of 6 Squadron.

The narrative is pretty simple. Work hard, use your smarts and you will be recognised and promoted. There is pride in service beyond economic reward.

“Seeing my parents’ appreciation for a country that gave them new-found freedom and stability: it allowed me to be appreciative of each and every day I get to be in the RAAF,” Phan said.

“The thing I love most about my job is being a part of 6 Squadron and contributing as an integral part of the unit’s capabilities — I am a huge advocate for the EA-18G Growler platform and what it does for the organisation.”

‘What it does’ is essentially jam or scramble enemy spectrum and signals used to aim weapons at RAAF aircraft on missions, thereby making them much harder to shoot down.

Phan is also an Air Force-recognised linguist, an asset that would otherwise cost Defence a substantial amount of time and money to develop. She says a range of viewpoints helps the RAAF “work smarter and not harder”, an important factor in staying competitive in the battlespace.

“As we use different sets of eyes for inspections in maintenance, it is like the wider workforce, different eyes capture different perspectives.”

READ MORE:

Meet the Audit Office SES young public servants are falling over to meet for coffee