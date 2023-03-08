Why NSW’s first female DPP always checks the back of documents

Sally Dowling was appointed NSW director of public prosecutions in 2021 – the first female in the role since the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) was created in 1987.

Speaking to The Mandarin for International Women’s Day (IWD), Dowling started working as a lawyer back when legal briefs were still all paper. This led to a piece of advice that has served her well throughout her career.

“One senior barrister told me to always turn the document over because sometimes there would be something written on the back that would change the entire case,” the DPP said.

“It was unusual advice, but it taught me to be thorough and always try to look beyond the obvious.”

Dowling said the reason it took so long to have a female in the role is partly a matter of timing.

“By virtue of the extended tenure of previous directors — Reg Blanch QC for seven years, Nick Cowdery QC for more than 16 years, Lloyd Babb SC for the statutory 10-year term — the position doesn’t become vacant very often,” Dowling said.

“There’s certainly been no shortage over the years of outstanding female prosecutors who would have made excellent directors had the opportunity arisen at the right time for them.

“Many have been appointed as judges or to other leadership roles, which is a great thing to see.”

Speaking of paper, Dowling says one challenge she wants to tackle in her office is to become fully digitised.

Dowling said the ODPP has “a way to go” in catching up with both civil jurisdictions and commercial law firms.

“The advantages of transitioning away from paper-heavy practices and embracing digital

technology are immense, and for prosecution services in other jurisdictions which have gone digital, the efficiencies are enormous,” she said.

“I look forward to it being standard for the ODPP to receive an entirely digital brief from the police that can be served on defence, filed in court, and used by judicial officers.”

The DPP added that one of her priorities at the office was to foster diversity and inclusion, with all staff required to undertake cultural awareness and communication training included.

“Historical and cultural factors affect how First Nations people respond to crime and trauma, and how they communicate their experiences in court.

“We’re exploring initiatives to improve this understanding in the criminal justice system more broadly. Misunderstandings, miscommunication and misinterpretation of evidence can lead to serious adverse outcomes in the administration of justice for First Nations people.

“I am also in the process of establishing a First Nations Advisory Group to advise me on how to best engage with the First Nations communities we work with and in.”

Dowling herself has had an unusual pathway into law — she left high school in Year 11 and went on to complete her HSC at TAFE.

When asked whether there should be more alternative pathways in order to get more women getting into law, the DPP said that studying law has never been more accessible to women.

“Female law graduates have outnumbered male law graduates in Australia for the past 30 years — there are now more female solicitors than male solicitors in every state and territory,” Dowling said.

“However, while there might not be a lack of opportunities for women to study law, there are still systemic and structural impediments to women succeeding in the law, especially at senior levels and in corporate law or private practice.

“These include the long working hours, the lack of flexible working arrangements for women who have family and caring commitments, cultural barriers and the gender pay gap.”

Dowling added she thinks there has “never been a better time for female lawyers to thrive, especially in government legal practice”.

For other female public servants, the DPP said the public service was a “fantastic place” to build a career.

“There’s a great breadth of opportunities and there are numerous programs in place to support women in government — be alive to and take those opportunities when you see them and always trust your instincts,” Dowling said.

