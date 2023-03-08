Analysis shows just how much it costs to be a woman in Australia

The other side of the coin when it comes to the gender pay gap is that actually being a woman is, statistically, a financial penalty. New research released by the Australia Institute has quantified the loss across a working life.

An analysis of median income data by the Australia Institute’s Centre of Work has found that women in Australia will earn $1.01 million less than their male colleagues over their lifetimes. Being a woman will also get you $136,000 less in superannuation.

According to economist Eliza Littleton, these figures are still conservative estimates.

“There’s been a noisy political debate about super in Australia for the past week, but this data shows that based on median income data, Australian women will earn $136,000 less than their male counterparts over their working life.

“When you consider that the average super balance in Australia right now is approximately $150,000, that’s a huge disparity,” she said.

Across all industries and occupations, ‘The Times They Aren’t A-changin (enough)’ report revealed the year it would reach to close the gender pay gap based on current rates of progress was 2053. In another 30 years’ time, more than 60% of Australia’s current workforce will be retired.

Older women who earn a median wage — and who are the most vulnerable age group in Australia facing the risk of poverty and homelessness — will accumulate approximately $393,676 in superannuation. The researchers said this was $151,000 below what was considered a ‘comfortable retirement’.

“Australian women shouldn’t have to wait until the year 2053 for substantive equality,” Littleton said.

“We deserve equity today and our research makes several sensible policy recommendations for the [federal] government to take action.”

Australian women continue to be paid less than men on avg across all industries & occupations. Policy recommendations:

+ Free or affordable childcare

+ More paid parental leave for both parents

The report authors called for the prime minister to adopt five priorities for policy reform to accelerate the narrowing of the gender pay gap. This year, Australia’s pay gap marginally improved, reverting to 2020’s difference of 13.3%. By contrast, the pay gap in New Zealand is 6.7%.

Of the reforms for policymakers to take action, the report recommended improving access to free or more affordable earlier childhood education and care (potentially growing the economy by $60 billion); more paid parental leave for parents (Australia’s paid parental leave scheme is far behind other nations, with 20 weeks leaved compared to the OECD average of 60 weeks); more work practices that are family friendly (with standardised and expanded arrangements to balance work and care); and addressing insecure work.

The researchers also recommended urgent government intervention in living wages in the care sector and other highly patriarchally feminised workforces that are dominated by women who are the lowest paid in society.

“Breaking down rigid job design in male-dominated jobs could also help with reducing entrenched gendered segregation by industry and occupation,” the report authors said.

The paper said that men had higher average salaries than women in 95% of all occupations, including those where women dominated the workforce. Among midwives, for example, women comprise about 99% of all nurses in this occupation and yet receive on average 19% less in pay than their male colleagues.

The Australia Institute also highlighted that occupations in which men comprised 80% or more of the workforce had an average salary above $100,000. However, for occupations in which women were 80% or more of the workforce, zero had an average salary above $100,000.

