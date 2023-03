‘I feel like a failure’: Ombud tells of robodebt supervision shortfalls

When it comes to the line between a simple stuff-up and a systematic robodebt cover-up, the corporate culture of the former Department of Human Services, and its aggressive and cultivated defiance of any regulatory oversight, sank to a new low on Wednesday.

In one of the most brazen and calculated examples of official railroading since the completion of the Ghan, the lead investigator for the commonwealth ombud conceded, in heartfelt tears, that she had been utterly duped.

Louise Macleod, former acting senior assistant to the ombud, Office of the Commonwealth Ombudsman, was asked why her reaction to revelations that Human Services had withheld crucial evidence, and later used an ombud’s report as a proxy for a legal green light, was so emotional.