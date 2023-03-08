Closing the Gap is not on track, with one target worsening

Nine targets of Closing the Gap are not on track, according to new data from the Productivity Commission.

Unfortunately, one target is worsening: the “significant and sustained” reduction of suicide in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people according to data published yesterday.

The suicide rate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is 27.1 per 100,000 people, according to newly published data from 2021.

“This is below the rate in the previous two years but above the baseline in 2018 (25.1 per 100 000 people),” the Productivity Commission said.

“There is no specified trajectory or expected timeline for achieving zero suicide. This is because there is no acceptable rate of suicide — today or at any other time.”

As for the others, eight targets are not on track but are improving, including First Nations people obtaining tertiary education, babies born at a healthy birthweight, and an increase in the sea area covered by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’s legal rights and interests.

Two targets are on track: the employment levels of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the amount of land subject to legal rights and interests.

Commenting on the new data, Indigenous Australians minister Linda Burney said Closing the Gap was a “top priority” for the federal government.

“The gap is not closing fast enough. I know many people are frustrated by the lack of progress,” Burney said.

“It is particularly disappointing to see the target for healthy birthweights for babies has gone from being ‘on track’ to ‘not on track’.

“More of the same isn’t good enough. We need to do things differently by working in partnership with communities to get better results.”

Burney added the Closing the Gap implementation plan, which was published last month, set a “clear path forward” for how the government plans to achieve the targets.

Within the plan, authored by the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA), the government plans to set up targeted regional initiatives for suicide prevention by June 30 2024.

“Funding will support a dedicated suicide-prevention regional response coordinator in each Primary Health Network as well as additional investment in regional and community-based suicide prevention interventions,” the plan stated.

Burney, alongside mental health and suicide prevention assistant minister Emma McBride, is responsible for this.

A social and emotional wellbeing policy partnership, due between 2021 and 2024, is another new action to address the suicide rates.

The government has also said it is taking the lead from First Nations experts by working with the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (NACCHO) on its Culture Care Connect Program.

Additionally, the government is investing in the Black Dog Institute’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Lived Experience Centre to elevate First Nations voices.

This article references suicide and mental health issues. If you or a loved one need help, contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

READ MORE:

Indigenous Australians minister to meet NT chief minister over alcohol ban ending