Defence clocks smartwatches to detect bug warfare

The Department of Defence has tapped two tertiary institutions to develop new artificial intelligence smarts through a pair of small but highly significant research and development deals under its Next Generation Technologies Fund (NGTF).

Worth around $1.7 million from the wider $1.2 billion pot, the deals are the equivalent of Defence playing a venture fundie for tech that it would otherwise have to build or buy down the track.

Under the deal, the University of South Australia (Uni SA) and Deakin University will develop AI prototypes for Defence over two years as the military looks to civilian institutions to more rapidly prototype promising technologies that could have dual military and civilian applications.

The Uni SA funding will be used to cut a statistical machine-learning algorithm “using data from devices like smartwatches to detect early signs of infection in a person,” Defence said.

“Future practical applications may include the early detection of chemical or biological threats to maximise the effectiveness of interventions.”

It could also be used to monitor the health of soldiers in the field in changing combat conditions to facilitate better-informed decision-making. Similarly, smartwatch data could also be used to pinpoint and gauge population reactions to diseases like the colds and the flu or environmental conditions like heatwaves.

Meanwhile, the money for Deakin will go to creating better filters for machine-learning smarts used to process ‘noisy’ and dynamic data or long periods that is otherwise too messy to be practically useful or crunch. The applications there are wide-ranging, stretching from classic ‘needle in a haystack’ problems to detecting and determining unique signatures or patterns otherwise inaccessible.

Chief defence scientist Professor Tanya Monro said both projects were to rapidly develop prototypes that delivered Defence capabilities.

“Robotics, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence are a group of technologies that are a Defence Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority,” Monro said.

“The DAIRNet Phase II call out sought innovative proposals for prototypes that will help warfighters achieve superior decision making, and ultimately enhance Defence capability.”

They will also keep potentially sensitive R&D on Australian shores, with the issue of sovereign capability growing in strategic and economic concern.

