Gender targets in the public sector are not enough without executive support

Public sector gender targets are all well and good but will fail without senior executive support, according to research.

According to academics from the University of South Australia, having gender targets within the public sector will not increase female representation at the higher levels unless there is a “gender champion” pushing for cultural change.

The research was co-authored by Jill Gould, Carol Kulik and Shruti Sardeshmukh. It involved structured interviews with senior-level women mainly from the state public service.

Gould spoke to The Mandarin about the research findings, emphasising the importance of gender champions at the executive level.

“You can implement targets but targets alone aren’t enough. They can be decoupled,” Gould said.

“You need the right combination of practices. A really key finding was the role of the chief executive as a champion.

“In other words, having a chief executive who was very visible in their support for anything happening in regards to the gender target — it had to be quite visible — made a big impact.”

Gould said that in one department, a formal champion group had presented “fairly stark statistics” to the executive group and their concerns were noted but nothing came of it.

The research focused on the “trickle-down effect” — how implementing gender targets at senior levels of the public service manifest at the lower levels.

“We thought that a target would actually speed up the trickle-down effect because of this increased focus on gender [means that] people are paying attention, and so on,” Gould said.

“It actually did the reverse; it actually slowed the effect. We wanted to try and unpack that a bit more.”

A core finding was leadership’s vital role in normalising flexible work.

“The difference between the departments with this trickle-down effect and departments that did not have the consistent trickle-down effect was the chief executive,” the academic said.

“Where the chief executive is happy to be visible, and say: ‘Look, we need to achieve these targets’ or is visible in terms of saying ‘Yes, we can have part-time executives’.”

Gould gave the example of a pregnant employee being offered an executive position, which the employee said sent “really good signals”.

Getting rid of flexible work options impacts staff retention, with another senior female executive telling the interviewers that she left a role after a new chief executive said he would take away her ability to work part-time.

As the public sector faces recruitment issues, ways to retain staff should not be overlooked.

The 2023 theme for International Women’s Day is “Cracking the Code: Innovation for a gender-equal future”.

In relation to the theme and the public sector, Gould spoke about a woman who convinced an executive to change a morning meeting from 7.30am to 9am to do the school drop-off.

“Even though that particular executive didn’t value diversity or didn’t really want that decision, he complied. Sometimes compliance is all that you can get,” Gould said.

“But if you can get a group that actually understands the value of diversity, they’ll do really well – they will be innovative.

“That’s the code that you’re trying to crack and I think from the top, that is the best way to do that.”

The academic encouraged public servants to look at the paper’s recommendations to find practical steps.

“Removing gendered language from job descriptions, including women on interview panels who actively recruit via their professional network, lengthening shortlists and requiring at least two women on shortlists,” were some of the recommendations.

READ MORE:

What are ‘reasonable’ hours? The Ryan-Rugg legal stoush may help the rest of us know