Movers & Shakers: Australia’s inaugural First Nations People ambassador

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the National Disability Insurance Agency, two people were appointed deputy CEO, based in Geelong: Samuel Porter and Penelope McKay.

At the same agency, Scott McNaughton was appointed deputy CEO, participant experience delivery.

Band 2

George Thiveos was appointed first assistant secretary at the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations.

Band 1

Daniela Schlesier was appointed assistant commissioner at the Australian Public Service Commission.

At Austrade, both William Notley and Darren Cameron were promoted to branch head, digital & technology services.

Nathan Dascarolis was promoted to head of finance & corporate support at Defence Housing Australia.

At the Bureau of Meteorology, Michael Logan was promoted to general manager, national production services.

Kim Moy was promoted to the Defence Intelligence Group.

Inaugural ambassador for First Nations People revealed

Justin Mohamed is Australia’s first ambassador for First Nations People and will lead the Office of First Nations Engagement in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

Mohamed is an experienced public servant, having most recently worked as a deputy secretary of Aboriginal Justice in the Victorian government.

He has also previously represented Indigenous organisations at the global level, including at the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

The new ambassador said he was “honoured” to take the role.

“I am looking forward to sitting down and listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across the country, as we develop foreign policies that have First Nations People’s knowledge, voice and connection to country front and centre,” Mohamed said.

The ambassador starts his role in April.

Major-general named Queensland Reconstruction Authority CEO

Retired major-general Jake Ellwood was appointed the CEO of the Queensland Reconstruction Authority.

Ellwood previously led the recovery from the floods in the state’s southeast.

The former national coordinator for the Australian Defence Force is replacing Brendan Moon, who left to run the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as a coordinator general.

Steven Miles, the Queensland minister responsible for the QRA, said Ellwood had proven himself as an asset to disaster recovery.

“His appointment to the role of CEO will ensure QRA continues to support Queenslanders following disasters through recovery, reconstruction and resilience works and funding,” the Queensland deputy premier said.

“Jake’s success in the role of State Recovery Coordinator and his long and distinguished career in the Australian Army makes him the ideal candidate to lead the QRA.

“I look forward to working closely with Jake to support the recovery of Queensland communities and to build greater disaster resilience across our state.”

New administrator of courts in Tassie

Yolanda Prenc was appointed as administrator of courts in the Magistrates Court of Tasmania.

Tasmanian attorney-general Elise Archer said Prenc will play a key role in the state government’s court reforms.

“Ms Prenc brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, most recently serving as the Acting Manager Legal Services, and Principal Legal Advisor, Inquiry and Civil Claims, with the Department of Education, Children and Young People since June 2021,” Archer said.

“Ms Prenc has also had several roles within the Department of Justice since 2005, including the position of Senior Crown Counsel with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (Criminal) since 2010.

“I wish to personally congratulate Ms Prenc and I look forward to working with her as we deliver a modern and more efficient court system for all Tasmanians.”

Former public servants chair live sheep export board

Phillip Glyde, former chief executive of the Murray Darling Basin Authority, is chairing an independent panel into Australia’s live-sheep exports by sea.

The panel has started consultation with stakeholders about the topic.

Other panel members are Western Australian agriculture expert Sue Middleton, former federal minister Warren Snowdon and former RSPCA CEO Heather Neil.

Agriculture minister Murray Watt said the panel was an “important step” in delivering a carefully considered plan.

“This panel brings together a strong and diverse mix of skills and experiences that will help facilitate meaningful consultation with all interested stakeholders and provide important recommendations on a pathway forward,” Watt said.

FOI commissioner resigns, says change needed to address timeliness of reviews

Freedom of Information commissioner Leo Hardiman took to social media to announce his resignation, just under a year into the role.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Hardiman said his team had been working to decrease the backlog of FOI cases before the government.

“Further changes are, however, necessary in my view to ensure that the timeliness of IC [information commissioner] reviews and, consequently, access to government-held information, is increased,” Hardiman said.

“The making of those changes is not within the powers conferred on me as FOI commissioner.

“I have come to the view that I will not be able, in the absence of those changes, to increase the timeliness of IC reviews and access in a way which best promotes the objects of the FOI Act.

“I have accordingly decided the most appropriate course is to resign my appointment.”

CSIRO gets its first chief digital officer

Former WA government digital services project director Rebecca Ostergaard was appointed the first chief digital officer at the CSIRO. She starts on Monday.

Professor Elanor Huntington, who is CSIRO’s executive director, digital national facilities and collections, has welcomed Ostergaard’s appointment.

“CSIRO has profound ambitions to disrupt the way science is done, to empower our researchers through leading-edge digital technologies, skills and ways of working, which will ultimately support CSIRO in using science to create a better future for Australia,” Huntington said.

“Rebecca is a skilled digital executive with wide experience leading digitisation across multiple sectors.

“She will lead our digital strategy, working with researchers across CSIRO to define and deliver the digital thread that runs through our corporate plan.”

Former Legal Aid solicitor appointed WA magistrate

Melita Medcalf was named a magistrate of the Magistrates Court of Western Australia.

Medcalf is a former Legal Aid solicitor, working there from 2019 to 2021.

WA attorney-general John Quigley congratulated Medcalf on her appointment.

“Ms Medcalf has developed a depth of understanding and a unique cultural competency having practised law in remote and regional areas.

“Her broad legal experience and dedication will make her a valuable addition to the Magistrates Court,” Quigley said.

She will start in her new role on March 20.