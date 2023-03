Ombud demands new teeth to stop next robodebt

Australia’s current commonwealth ombud, Iain Anderson, has called for an increase in investigatory powers for the statutory office, including the equivalent of a standing right of entry and search of government electronic records and IT systems like other oversight inspectorates.

In a blistering session of evidence delivered to the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme, subsequently backed in by an official statement, Anderson hung the former Department of Human Services (now Services Australia) out to dry after it was revealed DHS staff withheld crucial evidence.

“As part of that investigation, the Commonwealth Ombudsman requested the then Department of Human Services (the Department), now Services Australia, provide relevant documents and information, including legal advices, under section 8 of the Ombudsman Act 1976,” a statement by the ombud said.