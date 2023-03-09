Truth-telling means ‘unmuting’ First Nations voices for the complete story of Australia

When British colonisers arrived in Australia, they brought with them bureaucrats whose record-keeping became the historical authority about the history of the nation. But a group of prominent Victorian Aboriginal women is working hard with their communities to ensure the system does not ignore the role and responsibilities of Indigenous custodians of the land ever again. This is where truth-telling starts.

Magistrate Rose Falla, a Wotjobaluk/Wemba Wemba/Mutti Mutti woman and Victoria’s first Aboriginal judicial officer, told an audience in Melbourne that joining the public service after finishing high school helped her figure out what path she could forge on her own to achieve her greatest impact.

“After working in a variety of public service roles, I found my way into Aboriginal Affairs. The passion within was ignited and has never been extinguished,” Falla said.

“This decision really set me on a path into the law.”

After having worked with Victoria’s Department of Justice and nearing the completion of her law degree, Falla was encouraged to join the legal policy unit in 2000 to develop and implement alongside the Aboriginal community the state’s first Koori Courts. She described it as some of the most rewarding work she has ever done, fuelling her desire to become a practicing criminal prosecutor.

“The ethos of Koori Courts is to allow the accused to participate in a cultural conversation with the Elders and respected persons. It is confronting, as they speak for themselves and do not rely upon their solicitor’s advocacy,” Falla said.

“The accused speaks of the underlying causes of their offending, and often they can identify what they believe they need to address their trauma and for them to heal. Achieving this, you see recidivism declines, the accused’s quality of life improves, and families remain intact, hopefully going some way to breaking the intergenerational trauma,” she said.

The program has now expanded across 16 court locations across the state, and is also offered in the Children’s Court and County Courts.

Koori Court hearings were often both heartbreaking and heartwarming, Falla said. Critically, they also produced important results other criminal justice programs could not.

“The Elders or respected persons offer cultural support and words of encouragement, in addition to condemning the conduct. It is by no means a soft option,” she said.

The daughter of Linda and Kevin Coombs, a nurse and national basketball hero, respectively, Falla said that her parents taught her the power of choosing optimism and positivity in life. Most of all, she learned from her family the important responsibility of Falla’s father Kevin having served as a long-time elder of Victoria’s Koori Courts, which were established in 2003. His daughter is now the supervising magistrate for MCV. Kevin Coombs represented Australia for his sport at the 1960 Rome Paralympics –a year in which Aboriginal people were not recognised as Australian citizens — and he required an honorary British passport to travel overseas.

“[This is] something that still grates on him today,” Falla said of her dad, whom she described as quiet, humble, gracious and her hero.

“Through his sporting career and his work, he has challenged the public perception of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.”

In addition to his service as a Koori Court elder, which he performed until 2019, Coombs established the Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer program across Victorian hospitals. He was also instrumental in setting up so-called ‘sobering-up’ centres. Falla said these centres were a vital option as recommended by the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody in 1991.

“He couldn’t achieve that all without my mother’s assistance, and mum was a nurse for most of my childhood,” Falla said.

“She valued reading and education. She instilled in us a deep sense of curiosity, and challenged us to think for ourselves — not to be a quitter, and to form our own views.”

Family is a guiding force for Falla. As she reflected on her own personal and professional success she also called out the example set by her sister Janine Coombs, who is one of the 250 signatories to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“Like my dad, she did not let her trauma define her. My dad’s injuries were obvious. Janine’s were not so apparent,” Falla said.

“[My sister] discovered that finding her voice could help others who had suffered the same trauma. She educated herself and became a significant voice in her journey to a Voice to Parliament. I’m enormously proud of her.”

Many of Falla’s own achievements have not come easily. She encountered racism — most notably when she fronted a selection panel in 2003 in applying to work for the Office of Public Prosecutions and was asked how she felt about prosecuting Aboriginal people.

“I was affronted by the question. I thought to myself, ‘Would they ask a non-Aboriginal person that question?’ It confirmed the belief for me that being at the OPP was where I needed to be,” Falla said.

“Over the next decade, we conducted many cultural awareness sessions, and I’d like to think that being part of the team for as long as I was, we dispelled any apprehended bias people might have had of Aboriginal people.”

Magistrate Falla also recalled resistance or uncertainty about her career choices from the Indigenous community. The perception that she was in that line of work as a choice to prosecute Aboriginal people was flawed, she said.

“I didn’t see it like that. As any criminal lawyer will tell you, you need to be able to argue both sides of the bar table. I saw this opportunity to change the culture within,” Falla said.

“I don’t intend for that to sound arrogant, but I do believe that change can start with one person.”

Falla made her remarks at a special IPAA Victoria gala dinner marking International Women’s Day.

The event program also featured reflections from trailblazers First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria co-chair Aunty Geraldine Atkinson and Yoorook Justice Commission chair Eleanor Bourke.

The Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet’s Elly Patira, who holds the position of deputy secretary, First Peoples, also briefed the audience on the headway being made on the state’s treaty framework.

