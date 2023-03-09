Mostyn says APS should ‘set the record straight’ on being a gender-equal workplace

Sam Mostyn, chair of the federal government’s Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce, said the Australian Public Service (APS) has a key role to play as an example of how to be a gender-equal employer.

“We think there’s a huge role for the machinery of government [for] the normalising of gender-responsive budgeting across all budget measures and policies,” Mostyn said.

“We want the APS to be the greatest employer and set the record straight about what it looks like to be an employer, one of the biggest employers in the country, that actually believes in gender equality and sees women respectfully treated across all parts of the public service.

“Of course, as a procurer, as a regulator, and as a funder, the Commonwealth, together with the states, can do enormous lifting.”

Mostyn said that her taskforce’s report to the government will speak on the issue, with the report still being worked through.

The gender pay gap within the APS is smaller than that of the private sector, with the most recent APS data at 6%, compared to 13.3% nationally.

At senate estimates last month, the APSC said the gender pay gap in the APS could be reduced to zero if there was a rebalancing of men and women at the lower levels.

The government has continuously said it wishes to be a “model employer”, with public service minister and minister for women Katy Gallagher saying diversity and inclusion was part of it in her first speech to the public service.

There are other improvements to be made as well for the APS to become a model employer.

Recently, the APSC published a new website encouraging all agencies to implement sexual harassment-elimination policies as soon as possible.

“Employees have also told us that sexual harassment has occurred in the Australian Public Service (APS) and it remains a present concern,” the APSC website stated.

“It is therefore critical that the APS ensures that workplaces are safe, respectful and free from harassment, and the APS leads by example.”

Mostyn also revealed during her National Press Club address other recommendations her taskforce will make to the government.

Chief among what Mostyn shared was the restoration of the single-parent payment for women with children over eight years old, which earned applause from the room.

“[We] want those women with the most entrenched disadvantage right now to receive our attention,” the chair said.

The chair added her taskforce wanted to “absolutely back in” a universal high-quality early education and care system and more paid parental leave, including superannuation on paid parental leave.

Further, the report will recommend increased rental assistance, getting rid of mutual obligations and a pay increase for all early childhood educators.

“If we’re going to put our most precious children into the hands of that workforce we want that workforce to be well paid,” Mostyn said.

“And not looking around and wondering what on earth they are doing when they could be earning better money almost anywhere else.”

The chair said both the activity test for the childcare subsidy and the ParentsNext program should be abolished.

Mostyn added the full suite of recommendations will be given to the government “shortly”.

