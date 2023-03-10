Aid organisation warns of power and water problems for cyclone-hit Vanuatu

Two category 4 tropical cyclones that have battered the islands of Vanuatu this month pose challenges for households trying to access power and a steady water supply.

Save the Children has shared the story of 10-year-old Roseh, whose family escaped their home to seek shelter in a nearby school when Cyclone Kevin’s 230kmh winds hit five days ago. He recalls trees falling when the wind came and sleeping inside one of his classrooms until morning.

“When the winds were strong and loud, I was scared and some babies were crying. But we all stayed inside the classroom,” Roseh said.

“When we went to check our house in the morning, everything was badly damaged.”

When Cyclone Kevin arrived, Cyclone Judy had already done its first round of damage on March 1.

Vanuatu’s government declared a state of emergency on March 3 and officials are still trying to assess the extent of the damage.

Royal 🇦🇺 Navy ship HMAS Canberra 🛳️ will support the @NDMO_Vanuatu-led recovery following Tropical Cyclone Judy and Kevin. HMAS Canberra will arrive in Vanuatu around 9 March. https://t.co/Aeb1cjt08F — Heidi Bootle (@AusHCVanuatu) March 5, 2023

Roseh’s family is now living in an evacuation centre that has been set up in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

The family lost their entire home and most of their belongings, and his mother told Save the Children her first instinct was to get her family to safety.

“I carried my kids and we ran to the safe house [at the school], our whole house was destroyed,” Roseh’s mother said.

Save the Children Pacific director Kim Koch said that last week was particularly difficult for families in Vanuatu.

“While they are receiving support from the government and partner organisations like ours, their needs are great and logistics are challenging,” she said.

Of the nation’s 13 principal islands, those in Sehfa and Tafea provinces are inaccessible in some places. Koch explained that charter flights were partially operational, while the cyclone damaged many boats that families would have relied on to access critical supplies.

Save the Children has spent the past few days distributing relief kits and shelter materials to displaced families like Roseh’s in evacuation centres.

Schools in Vanuatu have re-opened but the organisation estimates that nearly 49,000 children will have their education disrupted by the twin cyclones.

“It will take time for children’s lives to be back to normal given the potential psychosocial impacts of facing two category 4 cyclones in a week,” Koch said.

The latest natural disaster to hit Vanuatu should be a wake-up call to the international community for the necessity of meaningful action on climate change with mitigation and adaptation strategies, Koch said.

“Children and their families have had to experience more than anyone should. The people of Vanuatu are incredibly resilient, but they shouldn’t have to be.”

