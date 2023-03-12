Bendigo justice building a milestone for specialist courts in Victoria

The state’s newest court precinct and first specialist regional court on Dja Dja Wurrung country in Bendigo has now opened its doors to the public.

The $152 million, five-storey building housing the Magistrates’ Court, Children’s Court and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal was developed to serve the growing population of the Loddon-Mallee region.

The Supreme Court, County Court and Federal Circuit Court will also sit in the Bendigo venue on a circuit basis.

At the opening of the building last month, premier Daniel Andrews thanked all those whose efforts made the vision of the court possible. The construction project created an estimated 390 jobs and is expected to boost employment opportunities for the local area.

“Victorians should have the best possible access to justice no matter where they live,” the premier said.

“This new precinct will help regional Victorians get the legal help they need without having to travel to Melbourne.”

The contemporary design of the precinct utilises abundant daylight and a striking depiction of a hammered-copper wedge-tailed eagle Bunjil soaring high on the building facade.

Racquel Kerr, a First Nations artist, is responsible for the representation which symbolises a spirit of law overseeing people’s conduct on country in the Djaara culture.

“The law courts have been built with the Bendigo community in mind — from Bunjil taking flight on the façade to the use of local suppliers, creating hundreds of local jobs,” MP Jacinta Allan said.

Wayfinding and other design aspects of the justice precinct, including landscaping elements to represent a smoking ceremony were developed in close collaboration with the local Indigenous group the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (Djaara).

Bendigo West representative Maree Edwards added the courts were a “stunning addition” to the local skyline.

Inside, 11 courtrooms have been fitted with digital-integration features to enable remote hearings like those deployed in most jurisdictions during the pandemic.

The building also houses hearing rooms, mediation suites, remote witness facilities, safe waiting facilities, dedicated jury areas and meeting rooms for support agencies and client services.

As a specialist court, features with regard to the needs of court users who are Aboriginal or survivors of family violence have been chosen. These include safe waiting spaces, as well as secure entrances and separate sections for judicial staff, vulnerable people, people in custody and operational staff.

The Koori Court and the Assessment and Referral Court will also operate from the precinct, helping to address offending behaviour and reduce reoffending in the community.

Attorney-general Jaclyn Symes said the new facilities would help serve Victorians living in the region without having to travel to Melbourne.

Attorney-general Jaclyn Symes said the new facilities would help serve Victorians living in the region without having to travel to Melbourne.

