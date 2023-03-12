Human rights model proposes new obligations for public servants

Advocates hope a proposed framework to ensure better human rights protections in Australia — which suggests new responsibilities for public servants — will start a national conversation.

New laws, policies and programs for bureaucrats will need to be considered under a draft Human Rights Act put forward by the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC).

The model aims to embed human rights considerations as part of the culture of public administration for policy and decision-making in Australia. This would include a requirement for public servants to consult with people who are either directly affected by policies and laws such as First Nations Australians, children and people with a disability.

AHRC president Rosalind Croucher said an ongoing conversation about Australia’s human rights protection system had evolved over the past three years with a view to creating an inclusive and robust legal framework.

“We’ve sought to identify what makes an effective system of human rights protections for 21st-century Australia. We need to introduce better protections of human rights at the federal level,” Croucher said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed that politicians engaging in a dialogue about human rights contributes to greater transparency in decision-making and does not impair the ability of governments to govern efficiently.”

Croucher went on to stress that the story emerging from the robodebt royal commission demanded a more rigorous system of accountability for human rights concerns in public administration. The case for decision-makers to be bound to a duty to consider what impact their actions might have on human rights could not be clearer, she added.

“On an almost daily basis, at the moment, we are shocked by the evidence to the royal commission into robodebt indicating the concerns about the illegality of the scheme were disregarded by ministers overseeing the scheme, with public servants lacking the courage to speak up about their concerns,” Croucher said.

The proposed law reforms would also affect the way federal court judges decide cases, and require judicial officers to interpret legislation in a way that is consistent with human rights.

Launching its model act position paper as part of the Free + Equal campaign this month, the commission also suggested a process for its officeholders to conciliate complaints about alleged breaches of human rights and consider whether these rights have been met.

This would create a clearer path for legal remedies in Australia, should people feel their human rights have been violated, the commission said.

The central argument for a national framework is to create obligations for the federal government to respect, protect and fulfil human rights.

“These different obligations reflect that there should be a mixture of actions ranging from legal protections, complaint and compensatory processes, educational measures, community-based programs and social services to properly protect human rights,” the position paper authored by the commission read.

“Human rights are relevant to all aspects of government and public life, including all interactions that public authorities have with individuals and communities.

“For example, they apply when individuals access healthcare, welfare and education; when individuals are in prisons, immigration facilities and residential care homes; and when they engage with police, child protection and housing authorities.”

An explainer document authored by the commission noted Australia had anti-discrimination laws, as well as some protections of rights in common law and the constitution. However, most people are usually surprised to learn that there is limited protection under Australian law for rights such as free speech, or freedom from torture.

“Australia has signed a number of United Nations conventions that commit us to protecting and promoting all human rights, but the majority of our international commitments have not been translated into our own national laws,” the AHRC said, describing the situation as incomplete and a “hole in our legal architecture”.

“A national Human Rights Act would embed transparent, human rights-based decisions as part of public culture, which could prevent breaches of human rights from occurring.”

According to the commission, Australia is the only liberal democracy in the world without a national act or charter to protect human rights.

Some states and territories, such as Queensland, Victoria and the ACT, have passed their own human rights acts. This patchwork of protections also means human rights are not necessarily consistently protected across the nation.

“The common law recognises a number of rights and freedoms. The common law protects human rights indirectly through statutory interpretation principles such as the ‘principle of legality’, which presumes that Parliament ‘does not intend to interfere with common law rights and freedoms except by clear and unequivocal language’,” the commission said.

“However, common law protections are fragile, as Parliament can pass a law that overrides them at any time.”

The AHRC argued Parliament routinely passed laws that were compliant with human rights obligations “frequently” and that there were many international human rights that did not have corresponding federal protections.

“While parliamentary scrutiny measures enable some consideration of human rights during the law-making process, these measures alone have not resulted in an embedded human rights culture within Parliament,” the explainer said.

The AHRC will publish a final report for its Free and Equal campaign later this year.

