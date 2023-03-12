Monster Quokka supercomputer aimed at digesting WA climate change data

A supercomputer that “takes just one second to do a calculation that would take a human 1.5 billion years to achieve” has been roped into the fight against global warming, with the Western Australian government plugging into the silicon monster to model 75-year climate-change projections.

The Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre’s giant ‘Setonix’ machine — it’s actually an expandable array of Cray machines made to work as one — is being tasked with producing “the most reliable and comprehensive climate change projections for Western Australia until the end of the century.”

The projections are part of preparations for more intense extreme weather events like cyclones, floods and bushfires, the WA government said, and will help “better protect WA’s unique biodiversity and support major investment decisions in energy infrastructure, planning and regional development.”

Crunching the data for climate change is a massively computationally intensive task.

That’s because it takes already computer-heavy weather modelling and adds a number of other factors multiplying. But the data pays off in spades because it allows scientists to, literally, sandbag against how the environment will change and the likely effects — like floods — those changes would bring.

Supercomputers used to look like the inside of the TARDIS. But the machines are now so big, expensive and power-hungry that they are generally rented to run workloads rather than owned by organisations; however, weather bureaux and the military usually have enough load to run their own rigs.

Pawsey’s Setonix rig (Setonix being the proper name for the lovable quokka) weighs in at a portly 45 tonnes, runs 12 kilometres of optical cable (copper is too slow) and has computing power spruiked as the “equivalent to 150,000 laptops working in unison”.

It’s still being expanded, but the giant quokka is being upgraded to run at more than 200,000 cores (central processing units) and there’s still room after that for computing revheads.

The project is being led by the WA Department of Water and Environmental Regulation’s Climate Science Initiative in partnership with the New South Wales government, Murdoch University, and the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre.

The Big Quokka works by chunking climate change down into localised data feasts.

“Global climate models divide the Earth into grid cells ranging from 100 to 250 kilometres. These cells are often too big to examine the impacts of climate change at local scales, where differing climate events may occur within the same grid,” the WA government said.

“The Climate Science Initiative will produce more detailed projections at a grid scale of four kilometres initially for the State’s South West for localised information to guide policy and decision-making.

“The North West will be covered by national climate projections at a grid scale of 20 kilometres.

“Setonix is the scientific name for quokka. It’s fitting WA will again be showcased on the world stage. The supercomputer at peak power is 30 times more powerful than its predecessors and ten times more energy efficient,” said climate action minister Reece Whitby.

“The supercomputer’s capabilities are extraordinary. It’s a significant acknowledgement of our State and the nation’s investment to take action against climate change.”

