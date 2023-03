Robodebt SES ‘at risk of adverse findings’

The beginning of the end for senior and mid-ranking members of the Australian Public Service who are implicated, and potentially soon to be found wanting, by the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme started on Friday.

It came in the closing lines of its counsel assisting.

Some months, and more than 800 pieces of tendered evidence later, critical pieces once publicly inaccessible through cabinet-in-confidence markings, are set to descend on the federal bureaucracy like no other probe before it.