Officials help with cash relief for Queenslanders hit by monsoonal rain and flooding

Disaster funding will be made available for people in northern Queensland, with heavy rain ruining road networks and washing out local businesses.

Residents of Urandangi in Boulia Shire Council will be able to access money under a personal hardship assistance scheme. This will include $180 for individuals and up to $900 for families to cover the costs of essential items such as medicine, food and clothing.

Primary producers and small businesses can also access loans in the LGAs of Burke, Carpentaria, Cloncurry, Doomadgee, Mornington and Mount Isa. Loan values can range from up to $250,000 for damaged buildings, plant, equipment or livestock or up to $100,000 for working capital to continue doing business.

In a joint statement with Queensland minister for emergency services Mark Ryan, federal minister for emergency management Murray Watt announced the package of relief funding to help locals impacted by the disaster.

“This weather event has been impacting Queensland for several months, and as conditions escalate, we’re working with the Queensland Government to ensure appropriate levels of community assistance are available,” senator Watt said.

“We want to ensure financial assistance is going to Queenslanders who need it most, and that it’s getting there fast.”

According to Ryan, significant rainfall across Queensland has saturated most of the state’s north, with daily rainfall in some places exceeding 300mm. As a result, road networks have been eroded and impacted several regions.

“This has caused significant damage to road infrastructure, with large washouts and ground saturation triggering the closure of a number of roads,” Ryan said.

“Through the DRFA we’ll support all of the impacted regions with the repair works needed on their road networks.”

Minister Watt added the government was prepared to respond to the disaster with more assistance as the need arose.

“We’ll continue working closely with the Queensland government and announce further support measures where needed,” he said.

A total of 41 LGAs across the state are now eligible for financial assistance tied to the extreme weather. These include:

Aurukun

Barcaldine

Barcoo

Blackall-Tambo

Boulia

Burdekin

Burke

Cairns

Carpentaria

Cassowary Coast

Central Highlands

Cloncurry, Cook

Croydon

Diamantina

Doomadgee

Douglas

Etheridge

Flinders

Hope Vale

Kowanyama

Livingstone

Lockhart River

Longreach

Mackay

Mapoon

Mareeba

McKinlay

Mornington

Mount Isa

Napranum

Northern Peninsula Area

Palm Island

Pormpuraaw

Richmond

Tablelands

Torres Shire

Townsville

Whitsunday

Winton

Yarrabah

The Queensland state and the federal governments have also made money available for counter-disaster operations and the reconstruction of essential public assets in the areas covering the Cairns Regional Council and Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire Council.

“We’re also providing assistance for councils’ counter-disaster operations as this rainfall and flooding continues, to help them clear up debris and keep their communities safe,” Ryan said.

Those looking to apply for relief assistance should call the community recovery hotline on 1800 173 349 or visit the government’s disaster support and recovery website.

