APS bargaining date set, CPSU says claim assists with recruitment woes

An official date has been set for APS formal bargaining to start: March 30.

The Australian Public Service Commission said in its APS bargaining newsletter that formal invitations will be sent out to both unions and bargaining representatives.

“All agencies are collecting details of nominated bargaining representatives by 17 March and we expect the meeting invitations will be issued during the following week,” the APSC said.

On the union side of the bargaining table, the CPSU said its members would be voting soon to endorse its service-wide bargaining claim.

National secretary Melissa Donnelly said “substantial damage” had been done to the APS over the past decade, highlighting “unanswered phone calls” at Services Australia and the “financial crisis” at DAFF.

“It is no secret that we need many more staff in both biosecurity and Services Australia, but when there are ongoing vacancies in critical roles you know there is an attraction and retention crisis that must be urgently addressed,” Donnelly told The Mandarin.

“The claim being put forward by the CPSU works towards ending that crisis — it will give the public sector a real pay rise and innovative conditions which will see jobs keep up with the cost of living and compete with the private sector, it prioritises pay equity, manages workloads, promotes diversity and future proofs people’s workplace rights — it will re-establish the APS as a model employer.”

The union representatives are expected to announce soon, with Donnelly adding the team will include “a range of representatives from across the APS”.

Recruitment of workers in the public sector has been an ongoing issue for some time.

Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo lamented at a public hearing last month about his department’s recruitment issues, with pay fragmentation named as one of his main culprits.

One of the goals of APS-wide bargaining is to reduce pay fragmentation across the APS.

The government side of negotiations is being led by deputy commissioner Peter Riordan, with Riordan also chairing the service-wide bargaining (COO) sub-group has met three times recently, once in December, January, and February.

“The service-wide bargaining (COO) sub-committee provides ongoing advice to the Workplace Relations Bargaining Taskforce,” an APSC spokesperson told The Mandarin.

“The taskforce also regularly engages with a representative from every APS agency.”

Chief operating officers from the Australian Taxation Office, Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, Finance, DFAT, Home Affairs, Department of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Services Australia, Defence, and Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry are all members of the sub-committee.

Public service minister Katy Gallagher has oft repeated she wants the bargaining process to be done in good faith.

Come March 30, it will be time to see if that wish is granted.

