AUKUS committed to preserving peace, Albanese says

Anthony Albanese has stressed a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific is a mutual priority for the AUKUS alliance ahead of his first official visit to the US as prime minister.

This week Albanese is meeting his AUKUS counterparts in the United States (March 11-14), with meetings between US president Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak to be held in San Diego.

In a statement, the PM said the AUKUS leaders would continue discussions on strong climate change action and its impact on economic growth, as well as challenges to the global economy relating to inflation and soaring energy prices.

The trio is also expected to discuss the challenges of upholding the international order based on respect for international norms and rules, as well as Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine.

“Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom have a shared interest in preserving peace and upholding the rules and institutions that secure our region and the world,” Albanese said.

“Our discussions in San Diego will focus on AUKUS cooperation and action to address climate change.”

Have arrived in the United States with @CN_Australia ahead of AUKUS discussions with @rishisunak and @joebiden. pic.twitter.com/1TU5lbqq4s — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 12, 2023

Joe Biden will travel to Australia later this year for the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

This is Albanese’s fifth official meeting with the US president since the former was voted into office. It will be the second time he has met with Sunak to discuss the AUKUS alliance, the joint free trade agreement between the UK and Australia and support for Ukraine.

“Australia has long understood that partnerships and alliances are key to our security — that’s why I’m visiting the United States for this important announcement,” the PM said.

“I look forward to visiting the United Kingdom in May for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.”

