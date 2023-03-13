Auditor finds poor performance tracking of Victoria’s rail assets

A Victorian Auditor-General’s Office report has found that the government department responsible for the state’s public transport network has some useless performance indicators.

VAGO’s audit team found that not all key performance indicators created by the Department of Transport and Planning helped it assess the performance of Metro, the private train operator.

It found Metro was maintaining rail infrastructure and technology but that the department had no way of assessing or measuring asset performance.

This information, the VAGO report says, is vital in demonstrating the contracts delivered value for money.

There were KPIs for train service performance, asset performance, asset condition and maintenance and renewal performance, but the audit team found areas that were not covered.

In part, this was attributed to KPIs being developed without a comprehensive framework in mind.

A further issue was the absence of any departmental expectations over whether Metro’s performance against targets should remain steady or improve over the term of an agreement.

KPIs examined by the audit team also failed to provide measurable targets for asset-related aims in the agreement and key plans for the train system.

“For example, no KPIs measure whether Metro minimises obsolescence cost and ensures that the average asset lasts its expected lifespan,” the VAGO report says.

The report also says shortcomings in KPIs were apparent to the department and to Metro for some time.

“In late 2018, the department and Metro subject-matter experts agreed that the KPIs and targets were not good measures for monitoring trends,” the report says.

“For example, they found that the KPIs that measured the mean time between signal failures were not relevant.”

One of many areas in which shortcomings were apparent was the assessment of asset condition. The report says that the department did not understand how Metro’s work changed asset conditions.

“The department did not know enough about the condition of railway assets at the end of the previous agreement to set asset condition KPIs for this agreement,” the report says.

“It started a $28 million condition assessment program in 2018 to collect this information, which is still underway.”

Metro does not have consolidated metrics for asset conditions, and nothing in the agreement Metro signed with the department requires it to have such metrics in place.

“The department has not told Metro what condition it now expects assets to be in by the end of the agreement,” the report says.

There is also no long-term asset condition data for the department to look at because Metro does not collect it.

“Metro assesses condition ratings every three to four years but cannot compare new ratings with previous ratings because it improves its assessment methods over time,” the report says.

READ MORE:

Vic government departments falling short on measuring and reporting performance