The implications and consequences of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

It is something that promises to disturb and ripple, affecting global markets. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the bank of choice for biotech companies and start-ups, has prompted a number of financiers and economists to see echoes of the 2008 financial crisis. Last week, it led to a massive selloff of financial stock across North America. Canada’s top banks were particularly affected over the course of four days, losing $C19.7 billion (A$21.6 billion).

It all happened over a matter of days. On March 9, startups and venture capitalists instigated an exodus from SVB as its share price took a tumble. SVB had sold its available-for-sale (AFS) portfolio for US$21 billion at a US$1.8 billion loss, and announced that it would sell US$2.25 billion in new shares in an effort to raise capital.

By the next day, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation had placed SVB into receivership. The bank run had been devastating, and the capital crisis that ensued led to what has been described as the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history, certainly since the fall of Washington Mutual (Wamu) in 2008. “SVB was at the intersection of three major forces,” suggests Betashares senior portfolio manager Chamath De Silva. The collapse defied “the notion that rate hikes are always ‘good for banks’ [and] exposes what might be a blind spot in the post-GFC banking regulatory framework.”