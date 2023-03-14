Monash University mitochondrial pilot gets multi-million dollar investment

The federal government has committed $15 million for medical research into the potentially fatal mitochondrial disease.

Money for the mitoHOPE will come from the $20 billion Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF).

The new research aims to help prevent mothers from passing on the illness to their biological children, and develop a safe way for women with the disease to receive a mitochondrial donation.

In a statement announcing the funding, health minister Mark Butler said the debilitating disease significantly impacted patients and their families.

“Mitochondrial disease is a really challenging condition to navigate. It can be debilitating, with physical and neurological symptoms that are often not fully understood — and there is no cure,” Butler said.

“This funding is about increasing our understanding of the disease so we can better support women and create a brighter future for themselves and their families.”

Mitochondria provides the body’s cells with more than 90% of the energy needed to sustain life. Diseased mitochondria lead to cell deterioration, and when cells die whole organ systems in the human body can fail.

The government money will help pay for research and also ongoing monitoring of trial participants, as well as any children who are born as a result of mitochondrial donation.

A key part of the pilot will be a clinical trial to explore the feasibility of using mitochondrial donation reproductive technology in clinical practice in Australia.

This is Maeve with her Mum Sarah. Maeve and her family inspired the landmark Maeve’s Law for Mitochondrial Donation. Maeve’s Law has just passed the Senate 37-17 and will now become law. It is globally leading mitochondrial legislation to give hope to families across Australia. pic.twitter.com/VyqNOxcPqw — Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) March 30, 2022

“The government is funding Australia’s researchers to push the boundaries of current knowledge to deepen our understanding of health conditions so we can tackle the issues that challenge us the most,” Butler said.

“This is a positive step for all those patients and families who campaigned for Maeve’s Law.”

Maeve’s Law was passed through parliament last year, expanding the legal use of cloning and research involving human embryos.

