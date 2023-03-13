Defence sweaty over AUKUS vetting

Australia could soon be on the cusp of one the biggest waves of skilled permanent migration since the building of the Snowy Hydro thanks to AUKUS’ $368 billion nuclear-powered submarines, but the first step on that road is increasingly looking like a major overhaul of security vetting apparatus needed to issue clearances.

As industry groups prepare to swing in behind the government to reignite Australia’s sovereign and defence manufacturing sector and create a domestic nuclear industry, the parlous state of the state’s checking and risk assessment machine is rapidly firming as an expected Budget priority.

Getting the technology for the subs is one thing; getting the people to build them over the next two decades is another, and one both major parties have signed onto as a shared strategic priority.

While it received scant attention when revealed during senate estimates in February, the level of pressure mounting on Australia’s vetting organisations is clearly reaching unsustainable levels, even with outsourcers and external contractors being called upon to bolster the ranks of checkers to plough through the backlog.

Sweating the talent

The vetting system is an essential part of the national security machine because it safeguards the nation’s secrets and who has access to them through a granular set of security clearances.

However, delays in vetting checks and clearance processing, especially blowouts in waiting times, can mean that people who apply successfully for a job contingent on clearance just give up and find another job, either with a lower clearance or out of government altogether.

As the AUKUS nuclear subs deal goes from plan to reality, its success (and risks) will be necessarily contingent on being able to clear potentially hundreds of thousands of people far more quickly than is now the case.

HR software fails KPIs again

At senate estimates in February, Defence deputy secretary for security and estate Celia Perkins revealed the vetting system was again falling behind expected benchmarks.

It has a history here. We’ll get to that.

“Through 2022-23, we experienced a number of demands on the system that led to expansion in our time frames,” Perkins said.

“I would characterise them as two key drivers. The first is that demand for vetting has consistently year-on-year exceeded the forecast demand. From 2019-20 to the current year, it’s up about 30%, so that’s a significant demand on the vetting process.

“We also suffered, through the last calendar year, staffing challenges, particularly in the workforce that undertakes the first part of the security clearance process. That’s primarily an outsourced service provider workforce in Brisbane regional. On the back of the national challenges around workforce, we found it difficult to maintain enough staff to do that work.”

Put more simply, Defence is struggling to find the bodies to do the security and vetting checks it needs to keep going without delays.

More than money

Money isn’t the core issue either. Defence figured out years ago that a user-pays system was the way to go; it’s just the processing capacity that can’t keep up.

And the annoying new IT system that won’t come right yet. Is there any other type?

“We transitioned to a new vetting system on 28 November [2022], the myClearance system,” Perkins said. “This system reached initial operating capability on that date.

“We’ve been experiencing some substantial challenges since that system went live, and we’ve been communicating that very openly with our clients. What that means is that we are experiencing continued challenges in managing vetting time frames.

“We’re working assiduously, with an additional surge of resources, through technical remediation of that system, data remediation and customer support.

“We’re working as hard as we can to resolve the operational capability of myClearance such that we can start addressing the improved throughput of the backlog of cases.”

Liberal Senator Claire Chandler asked: “I assume you accept that it’s not fantastic that we’ve got more than 85% of our cases being processed outside of KPI — would that be correct?”

“It’s very disappointing,” Perkins replied.

She later added that “we’ve now surged more than 50 people into that effort. The technical issue is resolved so that people can be accessing and using the system effectively.”

If in doubt, throw humans at the software. Perkins said that the total value of the project, dubbed ICT227, was about $308 million. No pressure.

Burgess bells the cat

In February, the director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, Mike Burgess, made a conspicuous public example of his growing frustration with how public servants were now using their security clearances to make themselves more appealing as prospective hires.

During his annual threat update, Burgess revealed a sweep has “identified nearly 16,000 Australians publicly declaring they have a security clearance, and 1,000 more revealing they worked in the intelligence community”.

“I appreciate people want to sell themselves to prospective employers, and may need to mention they have a security clearance, but doing it on a professional networking site is reckless. These people may as well add “high-value target” to their profiles,” Burgess chided.

“Security clearances are not titles or rewards — they come with serious ongoing responsibilities. I don’t know what’s more disappointing… that people who presumably understand the threat don’t seem to care about it, or that individuals trying to promote themselves as security professionals are so unprofessional about security.”

There were two big ‘unspokens’ in his warning. The first was that his agency was keeping tabs on what people put on their profiles related to clearances, which could potentially affect future access levels.

The second (which enables the first) was an implicit recognition that there’s a premium in the APS and Defence employment market for pre-cleared staff. Existing clearances mean projects can commence on time, and that’s a major productivity handbrake.

“The threat is not going away,” Burgess said. “In fact, for some professions, it is getting worse.

“Since the announcement of AUKUS, there’s been a distinct uptick in the online targeting of people working in Australia’s defence industry.”

Application needs to restart

Burgess’ public frustration with the overt marketing of security clearances is not the first time an ASIO chief has had visible issues with the system.

Burgess’ predecessor, the late David Irvine, didn’t exactly hide his irritation when revelations emerged of vetting contractors supplying Defence expediting or bypassing checks. The whistleblowers were former Defence Security Agency staff let go and sent to an outsourcer.

The scandal prompted a rare ‘own motion’ inquiry from the then-inspector-general of Intelligence and Security, Vivienne Thom, who still does the odd hypersensitive review.

“The Inspector-General found that the integrity of data in both DSA and ASIO had been undermined if not compromised,” Thom’s report of June 2011 noted. “Modified data entered the databases and some persist today.”

Other observations were that “delayed and inadequate systems upgrades” were a contributing factor.

In the ABC Lateline report by highly respected reporter John Stewart, which broke the story, a Defence minister’s spokesperson said the department advised the minister’s office at that time that “there is no evidence to suggest that security clearances have been compromised”, and added that “Defence has in place a rigorous vetting and quality assurance process”.

That minister was Stephen Smith. His spokesperson at the time said: “the government takes allegations of the fabrication of information in security clearances extremely seriously”.

Smith’s Defence Strategic Review has been handed to the government and is expected to be released in April.

