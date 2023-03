Ministers behind robodebt probably won’t resign their posts

The robodebt hearings have once again aired the familiar conundrum of ministerial responsibility, one of the fundamental principles of our constitutional system. What are ministers actually responsible for?

Is it everything that goes on in their portfolios and departments? Or only those matters that they could have known about?

An exchange between Alan Tudge, former minister for human services, and Justin Greggery, senior counsel assisting the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme, illustrated the question well.