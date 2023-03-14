Terms of reference released for senate probe into use of accounting firms

The terms of reference for the senate inquiry into the government’s use of consulting practices, such as the major accounting firms, have been released.

The inquiry, which has been referred by the senate to the Finance and Public Administration References Committee, will examine a range of associated issues.

This includes the management of conflicts by consulting firms, what measures exist to prevent breaches of contracts and other unethical behaviour by consultants, and the management of risks in the public sector that arise from engaging consultants.

The inquiry was called following revelations that a former partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (now PwC), Peter Collins, lost his tax registration for breaching confidentiality agreements that required him to not disclose the details of government consultations on multinational tax law changes.

An investigation by the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) into the Collins case found information obtained during consultations conducted by government bodies on tax matters was shared with partners and staff within the tax division.

TPB representatives told senate estimates that there may have been between 20 and 30 people involved — domestically or internationally — in the discussions related to confidential information.

TPB chief executive officer Michael O’Neill told senate estimates that other people involved have not been sanctioned.

“The action by the TPB is based on the facts and the evidence we have available to us,” O’Neill said during the estimates hearing in February.

“As we mentioned before, there are certain sanctions that are available to us in the Tax Agents Services Act, and, based on the evidence, the board has made the sanction decisions it had available to it.”

PwC was also hit with a disciplinary sanction that requires it to upgrade internal tracking of conflicts of interest as well as ensure people are trained on how best to manage conflicts.

Interested stakeholders have until April 21 to lodge submissions with the committee secretariat. The committee has a reporting deadline of September 26.

