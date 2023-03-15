What NSW public servants need to know about new ministers

The upcoming NSW election could foreshadow disruption for Australia’s largest public sector workforce.

If there is a change of government, Creswell Advisory principal Ben Hubbard offers some advice to help prepare the NSW public service.

Hubbard has been involved in numerous change-of-government processes, including most recently advising the federal government on its first 100 days.

It’s important for the public service to pay attention to the language of potential ministers as they’re preparing their incoming government briefs (IGBs).

“What I encourage people to look at is, can you work out what they want to do, what their agenda is, the overall outcomes they’re seeking — a big change, or small change or particular change because it’s different to the policy agenda,” Hubbard said.

Delineating between the two is important, with Hubbard advising to listen for how a political party wishes to approach issues.

“They might say, in a speech I see this as a partnership with the public service or I see this as a partnership with stakeholders, or in my first week I want to bring together everyone in the roundtable and talk about how we’re going to win,” Hubbard said.

What is said is also as important as how it is said — the former Gillard chief of staff says public servants must be aware of what language they are using, whether it be the language of the old government or the new government.

“If your language is around innovation, and individual control and initiative, industrial relations. That’s one type of government’s agenda,” he said as an example.

“If you use the language of safety, net and security, it’s another government’s agenda.”

IGBs should also get to the point, Hubbard said. New ministers need to know what is important up top, with key information at the beginning.

“Don’t waste your breath because a lot of the time, you’ll only get [ministers] to read the first few pages, staff will read the whole thing, but incoming ministers won’t necessarily read it.

“You want to lead with the urgent and the important,” he said.

Matters of routine should also be included — logistics, office operations, and key dates in the first month.

Following on from the IGB, public servants should also prepare face-to-face meetings on the key issues, with a slide deck developed for the meetings.

Logistical support should not be overlooked. A new minister is essentially a new employee who must be shown how to log on to a computer and where the stationary cupboard is.

“An inability to log onto a computer or access a work mobile phone, or a shortage of security passes or even find a frustration to find a pen and paper are all sure ways to sour a new relationship,” Hubbard said.

“Despite the preparations in Canberra last year, there were new cabinet ministers unable to get department support for the most basic of administrative activities in those early days.”

Having staff in the first week just on answering the phone is one solution proposed by Hubbard — a new minister would have gone from having two staff to 17.

Adaptation and empathy are the main themes from Hubbard’s final piece of advice – ministers are human and they will each have their own preferred way of doing things.

“They’ve just got to find their own ministerial version of themselves too,” Hubbard said.

“Because they know how [to be] the shadow minister, takes a little while to find your feet on that.”

Some ministers will want more formal, structured briefs whereas others will want only the highlights.

It would be harder for public servants when dealing with people who have not been ministers before, simply because they cannot ask colleagues for insights.

“Whereas with the recent change in Canberra, because so many of them had been ministers, there was enough knowledge amongst departmental leaders,” Hubbard said.

“Where ministers had been ministers before,” he continued, “public servants can talk to each other and find out what their work habits are and how they like to roll.”

This is part two of our interview with political adviser Ben Hubbard. Part one had his advice for incoming ministers.

