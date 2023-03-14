Caveat emptor, Australia: AUKUS partners have left us all at sea before

According to the many hawks who appear to dominate Australia’s defence policy discussions, Australia could be at war with China within three years.

Many of these same (mostly government or defence-industry funded) hawks have welcomed the government’s $268 billion-$368 billion commitment to nuclear-powered submarines under the so-called AUKUS pact, announced with great fanfare in San Diego by Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, British PM Rishi Sunak and US president Joe Biden.

China has, predictably, denounced the AUKUS deal as a “time bomb”. Given her 350 warships, including 60 submarines, of which 12 are nuclear-powered and armed, the protests are a bit rich.

However, if we were at war with China within three, five or even 10 years, no Australian government could possibly afford even a fraction of the $368 billion in new submarines.

One can only imagine the vast cost of a war against our major trading partner.

On top of that, few major military acquisitions are delivered anywhere near the cost estimates stated by the politicians who announce them.

Nor will this vast commitment affect them personally. By the time the final bill for the nuke boats comes in, all three leaders will be either pushing up or smelling daisies.

In one press release, the government proudly announced that $6 billion would be invested in Australia’s industrial capability and workforce during the next four years. That is merely 1.63% of the stated maximum cost of the project.

Given that we will buy three-to-five Virginia class submarines from the US for $20 billion each, as well as the entire combat architecture for all future submarines and much of the remaining infrastructure from Great Britain, it is hardly surprising that the government is not dwelling on how little of the overall bill will be invested in Australia.

That brings us to sovereignty.

Albanese has been at pains to insist that Australia would maintain sovereign control of the submarines at all times. What he neglected to say was “provided such sovereign decisions suit our great and powerful friends”.

Old salts in the Australian submarine community clearly remember the early 1980s, when Britain was at war in the Falklands.

At the time, the Royal Australian Navy operated British-built Oberon class submarines that required certain spare parts. “Sorry”, came the reply from the UK. “We’re at war so you’ll have to wait.”

During the 1990s, the Navy was in the market for amphibious landing ships.

“Do we have a deal for you!”, said Washington, and sold us two used amphibious ships at a bargain basement price, promising that they were in good order.

It was only after the Navy took delivery of HMAS Manoora and HMAS Kanimbla that marine surveyors found the vessels riddled with deep hull rust. The repair bill reached hundreds of millions of dollars.

When asked if Australia should ever again buy used military hardware from the US, then-minister Ian McLachlan responded with a very stern: “No!”

Unfortunately, sovereignty is about much more than simple command and control.

Buying used submarines from the US is a fraught strategy regardless of the assurances of American politicians that they would never sell Australia “clunkers”. No one has mentioned how old they will be or which manufacturing block the used boats will come from.

There have been many other examples of where American companies have sold us pups, charged way too much or were late in delivering capability.

Added to all these concerns is crewing the new boats. The existing Collins class subs require personnel of about 50 submariners. The Virginia class boats require 130, including experts in the nuclear trades and sciences that do not exist at present in Australia.

The challenges with the nuclear submarine deal are enormous. At least, so far, there is bipartisan support, but just watch the opposition chip away at the politics as problems with the projects start to emerge.

Some commentators have pointed out just what $368 billion could do for health or education and former submariner and senator Rex Patrick was quick to say that Australia could purchase 20 conventionally powered submarines for about 10% of the projected cost.

Such boats might not be able to project power into the Taiwan Strait, but is that what we should be preparing for?

They would certainly be able to silently patrol our maritime approaches, giving an enemy pause for thought.

The AUKUS pact is about a lot more than submarines with advanced cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, other undersea capabilities, hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare all on the agenda.

Perhaps next month’s defence strategic review will put flesh on those secretive but very important bones.

