Top seasoned mandarin reflects on what qualities good political leaders possess

A healthy culture of ‘frank and fearless advice‘ in which public servants courageously offer their political masters a way forward for the good of the nation is something the robodebt royal commission has exposed as sorely lacking in recent weeks.

But optimal conditions for this dynamic to exist also depend on politicians who make space to receive and hear that advice from the bureaucracy. Someone with a respected take on what a desirable version of the latter should look like is former APS head Martin Parkinson.

Speaking to The Mandarin in anticipation of the 2022 McKinnon Political Leadership Prize being announced, Parkinson said there were numerous examples in Australian history of outstanding leaders.