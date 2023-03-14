Western Australia to become regional nuclear sub hub under AUKUS rapid rollout

Western Australia’s highly strategic HMAS Stirling will be immediately upgraded to become a pivotal port for Indian Ocean operations for both the United States and the United Kingdom underwater sea power as part of AUKUS arrangements revealed in San Diego on Tuesday.

Already a friendly port of call for US submarines and other naval vessels, including the Virginia Class boats Australia that will soon be acquiring, an immediate $8 billion will be ploughed into the key naval site to increase its hosing capacity to make it a major multilateral sub hub.

While the frequency of friendly US sub visits to Stirling will increase immediately, the UK will also boost its visits of Astute Class boats to Stirling.

While the Australian government and AUKUS Allies are heavily touting the use of nuclear-propulsion systems on both kinds of subs, the reality is that neither the US nor the UK has run anything but nuclear-powered subs for many years.

The big strategic mover in Tuesday’s announcement was that Stirling will, from 2027, “host the rotational presence of UK and US nuclear-powered submarines”, according to Defence, a highly significant increase in regional ‘throw power’.

It will essentially make Perth and HMAS Stirling the home-away-from-home of many US attack-class sub-activities prior to Australia’s own sovereign nuclear-powered sub (dubbed ‘SSN’ under the US hull classification system) capability coming online.

It amounts to a driving and maintenance college for the almost new boats.

“This initiative, known as ‘Submarine Rotational Force-West’ (SRF-West), will develop Australia’s ability to operate, maintain and safely steward our future SSNs by deploying our Navy personnel on visiting UK and US boats where they will gain at-sea experience with naval nuclear propulsion,” Defence said.

It will also provide a pretty instantaneous operational base to monitor and address increasing Chinese naval muscle to the north of Australia without having to sail around the Gulf of Carpentaria or Paua New Guinea.

Notably, Darwin has already been upgraded to be able to receive US heavy aircraft, with local air-to-air refuelling capabilities now also coming online recently.

“Upgrades to HMAS Stirling over the next 10 years will include wharf upgrades, operational maintenance, logistics and training facilities, as well as opportunities for supporting infrastructure outside HMAS Stirling,” Defence said.

“Additionally, 500 direct jobs will be created to sustain the SRF-West initiative over the period 2027-2032.”

“Western Australia plays a critical role in the defence of our nation. I am proud to see this continue as we acquire our first Australian nuclear-powered submarines,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles.

“As our Navy personnel gain experience on visiting nuclear-powered submarines, we are ensuring our defence capability is in the most knowledgeable and trusted hands.”

READ MORE:

Caveat emptor, Australia: AUKUS partners have left us all at sea before